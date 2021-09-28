A $252,000 contract for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce to provide economic development services for the city received informal approval Tuesday night of the Joplin City Council.
This is the 30th year the city and the chamber have had a written agreement for those services, though the two entities have worked together on those projects since before the 1991 adoption of the first contract.
The council voted 9-0 to approve funding of $200,000 for the chamber and $52,000 for the MoKan Partnership, a regional effort for business and industrial growth. The contract was discussed during the council’s second of two nights of budget discussions for fiscal 2022, which begins Nov. 1.
That unanimous vote came after hearing presentations by chamber officials on its results so far this year and some about its future focus. It also came about a year after the council, by a majority vote last September, delayed 2021 contract approval because of some comments made by former chamber president Toby Teeter. Some council members wanted time to talk to representatives of the chamber board about the comments they said made Joplin appear to be a racist community. After holding that discussion, the council approved the contract.
Teeter left the job July 30 for a position in Northwest Arkansas.
Jeremy Drinkwitz, chamber board chairman, said Tuesday night that the board has started the search for a new president. A search firm, Waverly Partners, has been hired to recruit candidates. A chamber search committee also has been formed involving representatives of business and the city as well as the chamber board.
Drinkwitz said the plan is to have a list of candidates by the end of October with on-site interviews to be held by December.
“Even in this transition period, I think it’s super important for you to hear that we are not taking our foot off the pedal. We are actually still completing all the goals ahead of us,” Drinkwitz told the council. Tonya Sprenkle, chamber vice president, and Tony Robyn, executive director of the MoKan Partnership, are sharing leadership duties.
Robyn gave a report on the status of Joplin in economic development and achievements.
He said Joplin is rated No. 1 in the country for trucking because of manufacturing and production and its centralized location on Interstate 49. During 2020-2021, 1 million square feet of warehousing and distribution space was added in the region, and there is demand for more.
Joplin is ranked 14th of the best places in the U.S. to work in the manufacturing industry.
While the state’s unemployment rate is 4.2%, Joplin’s is lower at 3% to 3.5%, Robyn said.
The chamber and MoKan intends to focus now on retaining business and industry to prevent slippage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the Joseph Newman Innovation Center and the Advanced Training and Technology Center are full of tenants, the first time for the Newman Center, the council was told.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked on behalf of a resident why some offers to locate business here fall through. He asked if the city could help.
Robyn said some projects could not be located here because clients wanted warehouses in the range of 100,000 to 150,000 square feet but no spaces of that size are available.
“We have been shopping incentives to build warehouses in this community,” especially because some Joplin manufacturers are having to ship out product to store elsewhere in rented space, Robyn said. He also said he believes quality of life is a draw for new business, and that is still being worked on in Joplin.
Drinkwitz said that with the manufacturing and distribution operations that have been drawn to Joplin, “you can see the return on those dollars. We’re not taking a step back. We are still going full force ahead. We have to figure out how to track talent and that will be the job of the next (chamber) director.”
Attracting young residents and those with technical skills is a priority for Joplin’s future, the chamber representatives said.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that Joplin could not get the same results that have been produced by the chamber over the years for the same amount of money by doing the work any other way than through the relationship with the chamber.
After the vote on the contract, Robyn said it will be business as usual for the chamber “with a focus on some additional areas as we move into this post-pandemic economy. On workforce development you heard Councilman (Phil) Stinnett reemphasize retention and site visits of existing employers and reinvesting and investing additional dollars in those efforts. But what you heard tonight is that they are pleased with the chamber and the efforts that are underway.”
