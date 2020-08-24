Joplin city staff will explore components of moving the city's public transportation plan to a hub-and-spoke type system with the goal of reducing the time riders have to spend to make trips.
Findings of a transit study conducted last year were outlined Monday night at a meeting of the Joplin City Council. It showed that while Joplin's system is economical for users, a trip to the grocery store, to work or a medical appointment can involve a ride of up to 1 1/2 hours one way on the current system of loop routes.
Rider time could be cut with shorter spoke routes coming and going from a centrally located transfer station, according to the study.
The city's public transportation coordinator, Robert Lolley, and Sarah Frost, a transportation planner from consulting group TranSystems, presented the findings and recommendations.
Lolley said that delays on the current routes are a challenge. One route travels to four major housing areas of riders and is frequently delayed because of the time to serve those riders.
"Historically, it's always been an issue for us the first week of every month," Lolley said. "We get really busy, and the trolley would fall behind" when so many customers use the trolleys at the same time. But now the delays are more frequent. "Unfortunately, over the last year or two, it's become almost daily. Some days we fall behind as much as an hour for service because of the delays we have," he said.
The routes are troubled by delays because they are long, taking at least 45 minutes to drive. The time to provide assistance to those who use wheelchairs, walkers or scooters adds to the time it takes to run the routes.
Some destinations, such as going from Missouri Southern State University to the Joplin Public Library, require transfers to two or even three trolley routes, which adds more time to the round trips for riders.
Frost said the study concludes that eight 30-minute routes could serve the core of the city where the bulk of current users who need the service reside. She said the routes "are not set in stone because we know services could change in a few years."
Lolley said routes would be reduced to 15-minute trips to their end points, which could cut the time it takes to go to a medical appointment by or beyond 32nd Street from an hour or more to 15 or 30 minutes.
All routes would start and terminate at a centrally located transfer station. The study estimates the cost to build a new transfer station and add more vehicles would be $2 million to $3 million.
Leslie Haase, the city's finance director, said the increased cost for staffing the additional routes with drivers could run from $337,000 to $385,000, depending on whether there was an increase in fares and whether some workers were part time rather than full time.
The transit system is funded with assistance from federal grants that pay 80% for the cost of vehicles and other equipment and 50% of the cost to operate the system. Fares provide a small amount toward the cost and the city's transportation sales tax pays the remainder. That sales tax fund also pays the city's costs for streets and the airport.
After discussion of the plan, the council voted 9-0 to accept the results of the study. The council also approved a motion to allow city staff to file a grant application to pay for the conceptual design of a future transit station as well as its annual funding for operating the current service.
The council also agreed by a unanimous vote to allow staff to explore the possibility of seeking private partnerships that could supply some funding for the transit service from businesses that want to subsidize transportation for employees. Some council members said they want more information about interest in partnerships before approving any.
In other action, the council approved a small increase in Joplin’s property tax.
The total levy would be 43.51 cents per $100 assessed valuation, up 0.09 from 43.42 cents last year.
The levy includes tax rates for the city of Joplin and for the Joplin Public Library. The city rate would be 18.06 cents per $100 assessed valuation; the library rate would remain at 25.45 cents. That would mean an increase in the tax bill of a $100,000 house of 17 cents, according to the city’s finance director. The tax bill for that house would be $82.67, up from $82.50.
The tax is expected to provide about $1.18 million for three city funds: health and welfare, solid waste, and parks and recreation. It also would produce about $1.47 million in funding for the library.
Two residents spoke to the council about the levy increase.
June Blakely, a resident of Plaza Drive, asked what the need is for a levy increase and said residents need more information about the city budget and finances.
She said it is perceived that the city needs more money to make up for revenue losses sustained by slowdown of business because of COVID-19. City officials said sales tax revenue, an indicator of the state of business, is up 1% compared with this time last year, not down.
Haase said the rise in the levy is an adjustment by the state for inflation. It would require a public vote to increase the actual levy rates, she said.
Resident Debra Ferguson, who would not give her address, objected to the increase.
