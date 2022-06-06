Construction of Joplin's seventh fire station will start soon after action by the City Council on Monday night to approve a contract for $4.5 million with a local construction company.
City documents say that a notice to proceed with the construction will be issued as soon as the contract documents have been signed. There was no projected start date mentioned, but the contract with R.E. Smith Construction Co. calls for the station to be finished by Aug. 31, 2023.
The station is the last building project that is to be funded by the half-cent public safety sales tax approved in 2006. It is to be located at 6720 E. 30th St., near the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park.
Two other companies bid the project, but those bids were higher by $33,300 and $37,900.
The design consultant, Paragon Architecture, had earlier estimated the station's cost at $4.1 million but reviewed the costs when the bids came in higher. The bid was justified in view of recent cost increases in the construction industry, according to city documents.
Councilman Phil Stinnett commended those who brought the project to this point. That includes fire department staff, public works department and the architect. He said that even though there was a difference in the final price, he is convinced the city is getting a good product for the money.
In addition to the construction agreement, a corresponding budget amendment was approved that will allow some new firefighters to be hired to staff the station.
The amendment will permit the fire department to hire and train the first three firefighters to be assigned to the new station at a cost of $88,250. Another budget amendment in the same ordinance will provide $42,000 to replace physical fitness testing equipment at the Public Safety Training Center for firefighter applicants.
The council also approved the appointment of a committee of 16 residents who are to help provide information about an Aug. 2 ballot question, Proposition Public Safety. Voters will be asked to approve a property tax and personal property tax of $1 per $100 assessed valuation that will go to public safety purposes, specifically higher wage scales for police officers and firefighters. It is sought to generate about $9 million to fund higher pay scales and benefits.
Members of the police union, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 27, posted on social media recently that five more police officers had left the department last week. They did not say what the total employment is at this time.
A consultant who found a turnover rate of 34% at the department recently told the council it had the highest he had seen in 18 years of conducting assessments. He said "enormous resources" were being used to train new recruits only to see them leave shortly after completing training for other law enforcement agencies. He blamed wages, unfavorable shift assignments and the system of beat assignments within the city on making the jobs less desirable as well a societal influences that have made law enforcement less popular.
In other business, the council accepted the recount of the April 5 council election in which Josh DeTar edged out candidate Brian Evans. Evans asked for a recount to assure the accuracy of the election because the original count showed the two only 13 votes apart. The recount found a few more votes were cast for DeTar, pushing the difference between the candidates to 18 votes.
