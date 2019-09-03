A resolution authorizing a grant application to pay for a study of Memorial Hall in order to apply for historic designation and an agreement for the operation of the new Joplin Senior Center both won approval Tuesday night from the City Council.
The council heard from the president and chief financial officer of the arts organization Connect2Culture in support of the measure to apply for grant money to conduct a study of the hall for a nomination to the National Register of Historic Places.
Historic recognition of the nearly 100-year-old hall has been a priority of the city's Historic Preservation Commission for several years, City Planner Tom Walters told the council. A grant would fund a study of the site and the building to establish a record of its role in Joplin history and would provide tax credits if a private group chose in the future to preserve or restore the building, Walters said.
Councilman Ryan Stanley said he was contacted by a resident who was concerned that the city would have to put money in restoration of the building if it were designated as a federal landmark. Walters said the city was making no commitment to invest public funds in repairs or restoration.
"The likelihood of Memorial Hall being restored (by a private entity) is higher with the designation," Walters said.
The council had previously approved the building's designation as a local landmark, which would give the Historic Preservation Commission and the city a review of any private plan to preserve or restore the building, but there would be no city grant funds available for such a project, the council was told.
Connect2Culture and the city have an agreement that provides the hall parking lot for the construction of the $16 million Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex on that property and first right of refusal for ownership of Memorial Hall should the city decide to divest the building.
C2C has a plan to eventually develop the blocks from the parking lot south to 10th Street as an arts district, said C2C President Clifford Wert. C2C has brought several concerts to Memorial Hall in the past several years and will again in its upcoming season.
"I say this to demonstrate Connect2Culture's efforts to show in part what Memorial Hall is and, more importantly, what Memorial Hall could be for Joplin's future in attracting audiences who in turn will be spending their dollars, thus having an economic impact for the city along with a quality of life factor for its residents," Wert said.
A designation of the hall on the federal register could bring state and federal tax credits to a private developer of the hall for up to 45% of the cost of preservation or restoration project, he told the council.
With only one member, Taylor Brown, absent, the council voted eight in favor to approve the resolution in support of the grant application.
In other business, Parks Director Paul Bloomberg introduced a licensing agreement, or lease, with the Area Agency of Aging Region X for the operation of the city-built Joplin Senior Center, 2616 S. Picher Ave.
Bloomberg said a representative of the agency sought a formal agreement saying they are used in other similar situations involving AAA operations.
The senior center was opened a year ago after it was built to replace a center building owned by the city at 2202 Jackson Ave. that was damaged in the 2011 tornado. The city was able to use federal disaster recovery grant money to pay for the $5.2 million construction.
Stanley questioned the $100 an hour rental fee that the city would charge for outside nonprofits to use the building on Friday nights and Saturday. He said organizers of the Joplin Arts Fest had looked into using it as part of the festival and found the rental would cost $2,000. He said that amount seemed high for a community event such as the arts festival.
The city set the fees after having its consultant in the use of the federal grant money research fees in other places that built federally funded centers.
Bloomberg said the fees are charged because city staff has to be paid to be present during the use of the building and to clean it up afterward.
The city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said city staff would reexamine the fee schedule.
The council then approved a motion to authorize the lease.
