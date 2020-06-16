The final phase of the design and engineering to widen Connecticut Avenue south of 32nd Street to the Interstate 44 bridge received council approval Monday night by a majority vote.
There were both comments of support and opposition to the project, which had been met with a tie 4-4 vote on first reading at a meeting two weeks ago.
Harold McCoy, a retired longtime city employee, spoke to the council about the history of the project. He served as spokesman for a resident task force that rated and recommended a project list for street projects funded by sales tax revenue that includes the Connecticut Avenue project.
Voters in 2014 approved the renewal of the three-eighths-cent capital improvement sales tax, which was promoted with a list of projects including the Connecticut widening.
McCoy said those who served on the residents' committee ranked 43 proposed projects.
"It was done individually at home, not as a group, so everybody's opinion was their own," McCoy said.
He said city staff obtained the cooperation of the state and federal departments of transportation to help fund the widening work and to build a new four-lane bridge over I-44 for the widening.
The city alone has invested $27 million over eight phases to enlarge the St. Louis Avenue and Connecticut Avenue corridors to build a through north-south trafficway across town that could be used as an alternative to Range Line Road. The work has been in progress in phases since 2007.
McCoy said it drew his support because the southern part of the Connecticut project is the back door to Mercy Hospital Joplin and because there are 2,500 to 3,000 lots available south of I-44 for residential development.
He said that not everybody agrees on all projects that are proposed. "When you appoint committees and they bring you a recommendation, I'm going to tell you like I used to tell my kids: 'Don't ask my advice unless you're going to follow it.' So if the committee brings you a recommendation and you don't follow it, it's a slap in the face to them and you won't get people to serve," McCoy told the council.
David Hertzberg, the city's public works director, said the city held several open houses in which residents could look at the plans, ask questions and provide input for the project and its phases.
Resident Ashley Micklethwaite, who lives in the neighborhood where the work is to be done, said the sales tax campaign did ask the residents for their input in 2014. "But I'm sure, as you know, the citizens' appetite for bigger roads and bigger sidewalks has greatly diminished."
Widening will do nothing to improve access to South Middle School or Mercy Hospital because streets from 44th south and west of Connecticut are in Leawood Village, not the city limits of Joplin, she said. Also, she believes future traffic counts are overstated.
A five-lane road isn't necessary or safe for the neighborhood that will be affected, she said.
During council discussion, three council members questioned the need for the project or expressed concerns about the plan.
Council member Keenan Cortez said he was one of those who had voted against it at the last meeting but had changed his mind since considering the longtime plan involved.
The council voted 6-3 with members Diane Reid-Adams, Anthony Monteleone and Christina Williams voting against the measure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.