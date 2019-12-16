Joplin residents will see their monthly sewer bills go up about $2 on April 1 after the City Council on Monday night gave final approval to a new five-year rate plan.
The measure passed by an 8-1 majority vote. Councilman Anthony Monteleone cast the single "no" vote as he did the last meeting when the council advanced the rate plan.
Monteleone said during council discussion on first reading of the rate plan Dec. 3 he would vote against the proposed rate increases because he knows it is expensive for those with low or fixed incomes. He would like to see a way to cap increases at the rate the consumer price index rises.
Sewer rates will go up 5% a year, or a cumulative 25%, through 2024, totaling a rise of about $12 a month. Costs to industrial users will be much steeper.
That comes on top of the current five-year rate plan, which pushed rates up a cumulative 61%.
In other business, the council heard a semiannual report from Ryan Jackson, chairman of the Capital Improvements Sales Tax Committee on the city's use of the sales tax money.
"Everything looks like it's pretty much in alignment" with the intended use of the sales tax funds, Jackson said.
The committee has discussed the passage of Prop B, a half-cent sales tax to close out the underfunded Police and Firemen's Pension Fund, and pay the cost to move new employees next year to a state pension fund.
Jackson said the committee has discussed whether it should have the ability to track and report on the status of the Prop B funds.
"We have been told the pension board oversees the pension, but we feel like our committee has always overseen new taxes. We need to see that the tax is stopped once pension funding reaches the 120% level" that was one of the terms of the tax, he said. It is to expire in 12 years or when pension funding reaches that level.
"We just asked the council to consider that," Jackson said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said that when he previously served on the council it was the council's practice to ask the committee to report on the use of sales tax funds after they were initially implemented. Mayor Gary Shaw said the council will discuss that suggestion.
Jackson said the committee also recommended that the city use some of the money freed up in the general fund to take over police and fire department raises that were given last year from the half-cent public safety sales tax fund. That is leaving the public safety sales tax fund short of money to build a seventh fire station on the east side of the city near the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, one of the commitments the city made if voters approved the public safety sales tax.
The council also approved demolitions of dilapidated houses at 422 N. Pearl Ave. by Nelson Enterprises for $4,180; and 819 Murphy Ave. by Gator Demolition, for $2,599.
Council member Diane Reid Adams said she got a call from a resident of that neighborhood who said that other buildings in that area are in bad condition. Patty Heagel, who works in the city planning department, said that she believed there is action being taken involving some other houses in that area.
Council member Keenan Cortez asked why it can take months to get to the demolition stage.
Heagel said there are various reasons why it can take time. In some cases, owners are given time to make repairs or sell the property before the Building Board of Appeals issues a demolition order.
Other business
The council authorized an agreement with Emery Sapp & Sons Inc. for $586,760 for work to repair damaged curbs and gutters, curb inlet repairs and asphalt surfacing in an area from Indiana Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, and from 20th Street to 28th Street. David Hertzberg, public works director, told the council it would be the last neighborhood improvement project to be done in the tornado zone with disaster recovery grant funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.