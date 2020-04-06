A construction contract to extend Jaguar Road to the location of a soon-to-be-built warehouse and distribution center was approved Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
The project approved involves building 250 feet of concrete street, curb and gutter, and stormwater drainage north of 30th Street at the future distribution site for Casey's General Stores. The location is north of 32nd Street, east of Prosperity Avenue.
The lowest bid, $145,182, was from Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.
"This is one that's exciting to get going," said David Hertzberg, public works director.
The warehouse and distribution site is a $51.4 million project that is expected to bring 125 jobs with average annual wages of $50,000, the council was told previously.
The panel approved industrial revenue bonds to finance the project that will provide the company with a tax break of about $2.8 million.
It will be the third warehouse and distribution center in the growing Casey's chain, which has 2,185 stores in 16 states.
Funding for the street extension will include the use of federal Community Development Block Grant funding.
Council member Anthony Monteleone asked how the project could use funding usually provided for assistance to low- to moderate-income residents. Hertzberg said that the project involves a public street and that CDBG funds may be used for economic development projects that involve providing higher-paying jobs.
With that, the council unanimously approved the contract on a motion made by member Phil Stinnett and seconded by member Keenan Cortez.
The council also heard a complaint from resident Marcia Long about flooding she says is caused by extensive clearing of trees done by the city near 44th Street and Connecticut as part of a project to widen the streets and build a roundabout there.
She said the water runoff from the now barren hillside has turned what formerly was rivulets in ditches to torrents that carry clay, rock, gravel and trash onto neighboring properties.
Long asked the council to order the construction of containment ponds to keep the properties from being flooded and that the city repair the damage.
Hertzberg said he has engineers looking at the situation and has had the rock cleared from the private properties.
Long and other neighbors have been asking the city for months to do something to contain the flooding problem.
In other business, the council was told that the city's trash contractor, Republic Services, will close its transfer station temporarily on Old Route 66 as a safety measure because of the COVID-19 outbreak and to comply with the stay-at-home order.
While trash will be still be collected curbside in Joplin, the station will not be open to the public to dump loads at this time.
Because of social distancing and the city's stay-at-home ordinance, eight members of the council teleconferenced to participate in Monday's meeting. The mayor, the city manager, city attorney and city clerk along with three staff members assembled in the council chambers at City Hall for the session, but no public audience was present.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.