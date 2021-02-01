While a temporary agreement with Allied Waste/Republic Services for residential trash and curbside recycling disposal was approved by the Joplin City Council on Monday night, it could be replaced with a new five-year contract that is in the works.
Lynden Lawson, the city's director of the public works operations, said at the meeting that two one-year extensions are available in the 2016 contract if both the council and Republic agreed. An emergency ordinance acted on Monday night extends Republic services under that clause until April 1, 2022, Lawson said.
However, he provided the council a new contract offered by Republic that would extend service five years and could replace the one-year extension if it is approved.
The five-year contract would start trash prices at $11.86 per month with a 2% increase each year. The trash rate the first year would be a total of $12.41 when a 55-cent fee is added for the city to provide billing and payment collection for trash and recycling service. The fee for curbside recycling would be $4.50 a month.
"Basically, it is the same cost that we are into this year," Lawson said.
There would be a change in the frequency of curbside recycling pickup under the new five-year agreement. Recycling pickup would change to every two weeks instead of weekly and would not be done on the same day as trash disposal.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the city's legal department needed time to examine the proposed contract before it could be presented to the council for final action. Because of that, the council was asked to adopt the one-year extension until the new contract is ready for council action.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the staff followed previous council instruction to prepare the one-year extension for adoption.
"Given the conversation that occurred last time about the trash service, we didn't see an interest from this group (council) in changing carriers or changing haulers, so we worked with Republic to see what a five-year plan might look like," he said. He said the council could approve the one-year extension if the panel wanted city staff to proceed with preparing the five-year contract.
Edwards said the staff could bring the longer term contract back for council review at its next meeting.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said of the proposed contract, "I think what it shows is that there is a way to maintain the relationship between the trash-only people and people who want recycling," and that Republic had said there were ways to bring recycling costs down and keep them down. He questioned whether people who recycle would agree, though, with two-week pickup rather than weekly.
The mayor said that as a recycler, it is uncommon for his household to fill up a recycling cart every week.
Council member Christina Williams said her household does fill the recycling bin and asked if two recycling carts would be available to those who need that much.
Jennifer Fagan, manager of municipal services for Republic, said that a second cart will be provided at no additional cost.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said he would be happy to approve the temporary extension but recommended that city staff take the five-year agreement to the city's Solid Waste Commission for its review and input. That was not done when city staff recommended a new contract with a change in hauler.
City staff indicated that would be done.
The intent is for the new contact to be in place April 1 when the existing contract expires.
After lengthy discussion about customer satisfaction with Joplin's current trash hauler versus the lower price of a competitor, a majority vote of the City Council on Monday night moved the lower bid forward.
The council voted 5-3 in November to move forward with a contract changing haulers to Waste Corporation of America because WCA's bid price was lower. Its price for curbside recycling was less than half the $10.97 bid by Republic. But Republic officials told the council they had asked city staff to allow changes in the curbside service that would have resulted in a lower bid, but staff would not agree.
But some residents objected to the change, saying Republic's service had been reliable and that area cities had difficulties with WCA service.
Numerous people contacted council members asking to keep Republic, and a social media page with numerous participants advocated for Republic. The council then changed course and asked city staff to negotiate with Republic.
