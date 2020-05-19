A construction agreement has been approved for a west Joplin culvert replacement project.
The city's public works director, David Hertzberg, obtained City Council approval for a construction agreement with JKS Concrete Inc. for the work at a cost of $478,623. The culvert, at Fourth Street and Porter Avenue, collapsed last year as the result of heavy rains.
Hertzberg said construction for a replacement will be done from August through November. During part of the work, the city will have to close west Fourth Street for four weeks.
The council also authorized $630,000 worth of design and engineering services from Allgeier, Martin and Associates for future construction projects at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Lynden Lawson, the public works operations director, told the council that the projects would be designed so that the city would have them ready for construction if or when grant opportunities came along.
A work authorization for $60,000 with Allgeier, Martin and Associates also was advanced on first reading for a project involving a sewer system lift station at 20th Street and Malang Road.
A contract with Anderson Engineering for $125,000 was authorized for engineering consulting for a future project to widen the intersection at 15th Street and Range Line Road.
The council advanced on first reading several zoning requests. They are:
• Two requests for property at 266 County Road 190 in the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park. One is to annex the property into city limits. The other is to change zoning from single-family residential to heavy industrial for the establishment of a truck leasing, rental and repair business by Blue Real Estate II.
• A request by Phong Nguyen to rezone 3110 E. 13th St. from a heavy industrial planned district to an apartment house district for a future residential construction development.
• A request by Amir and Hina Anis to rezone 2511 Murphy Ave. from single-family residential to two-family residential for the construction of a duplex.
• Vacation of street right of way that formerly was South Jackson Avenue where it adjoined 32nd Street. The city rerouted Jackson Avenue in that area and will give the vacated street property to neighboring property owners Freeman Hospital and the Maningas Cosmetic Surgery clinic, 620 W. 32nd St.
Contracts for the demolition of houses deemed dangerous by the city's Building Board of Appeals also were authorized.
Those are for:
• 720 Picher Ave. by B&D Yardbuilders for $3,700.
• 1404 W. Fourth St. by Gator Industrial for $4,025.
• 2425 Annie Baxter Ave. by Gator Industrial for $3,601.
• 2027 Virginia Ave. by Gator Industrial for $3,150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.