A test project to fix problems at Joplin homes that funnel or leak stormwater into the city sewer system gained informal approval of the City Council on Monday during a work session.
City staff, working with consultants and engineers, have devised the program to reduce overflow and flooding of polluted water in the city's sewer system and treatment plants.
It's one of a series of repairs the city agreed to make to comply with a consent order the city entered into with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to try to avoid heavy fines for violations when the polluted water swamps or bypasses city treatment plants and spills into streams.
Lynden Lawson, operations director of the city's public works department, said the city has more than 400 miles of sanitary sewer lines with 21,000 customers connected to it.
Groundwater and stormwater that gets into those lines during rains is called inflow and infiltration. Lawson said some residents have things like sump pumps and roof drains connected to drain into the sewer system. There also can be broken covers to sewer cleanouts that allow water to run into sewer pipes and into the system.
The city also has about 7,800 manholes that can seep water or flood during wet weather.
The DNR is requiring the city either fix the leaks or enlarge the wastewater treatment plants to handle the large volumes of water that flow into the system during storms.
Steve Meyer, an engineering specialist with TREKK Design Group of Springfield, is working with city administrators to develop a program for Joplin. He worked on a similar project for Springfield.
There are two ways to deal with excess water. It could be removed from the sewer system and trucked away, which he said is a large cost, or prevented from getting into the sewer system by fixing the system and the drainage and seepage that comes from home systems.
Springfield found that every dollar spent on repairing the system saved taxpayers $11 in the expense of enlarging the wastewater treatment plants. City leaders there opted to encourage residential participation in ridding homes of outdated drain connections by paying for the repairs rather than requiring homeowners to help pay. The average cost per house was less than $2,000.
Chris Erisman, with the engineering firm Allgeier Martin and Associates, of Joplin, said work is being done on several areas of the city to identify where leaks exist in the sewer system. He said there are two areas of the city that could be ready within the next few months to serve as test locations to remove or replace sump pumps, downspouts, drains and sewer line cleanouts.
The process would involve the city contracting with qualified plumbers who would work with the homeowners to get the repairs made. The cost would be billed to the city. Payments would be made from the sewer fund, which is derived from the payments of sewer customers.
The council was told that other cities have tried similar projects but required property owners to pay half the repair costs and had participation of only about 40% versus 90% in cities like Springfield where all the costs were paid.
The council, after asking questions about the details of the project, gave a unanimous nod to going forward.
In other business, the council agreed by a 7-2 majority vote to allow the Joplin Christmas parade and the Joplin Memorial Run, both to be held in December, to go forward despite COVID-19 case numbers that the health director described as elevated but steady.
The council did not increase the limit of mass gatherings beyond the current 250 allowed in the city's response and recovery plan to the virus outbreak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.