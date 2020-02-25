Council candidate adding disclosure to campaign signs

A candidate for Joplin City Council on Tuesday reposted campaign signs with information added that a committee for his election paid for the advertising.
Josh Bard, a candidate for a four-year general seat on the council, had put up campaign signs that did not have the required "paid for by" declaration on them. When contacted about it by the Globe, Bard said he would add the required information.
State election laws require that campaign signs and literature, even for municipal candidates, disclose the name of the person, campaign committee or organization that paid for the advertising. The Missouri Ethics Commission decides violations of the law if complaints are made.
City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer said she provided council candidates a packet of information provided by the ethics commission that included a brochure on the "paid for by" regulations. The clerk said she also required the candidates to sign that they received the information, as state law requires.
The city had received some complaints about the lack of the declaration on Bard's signs, she said.
City ordinances regulate only size limits on campaign signs and the distance of their placement from a curb or sidewalk. There is no local campaign finance regulations such as the "paid for by" requirement, the city clerk said. She told residents who contacted the city about the signs that complaints must be made to the state ethics commission for any enforcement action to take place.
State law does not permit the ethics commission to disclose whether it has received complaints, a spokesman said.
If complaints are filed and investigated, final actions on them are disclosed on the commission's website. Those actions can involve dismissal of the complaint, agreeing on a consent order or conducting a hearing to determine if there was a violation.
Bard said later Tuesday he had used a felt-tip marker to add the information to signs he had put out at 15th Street and Connecticut Avenue. Though the handwritten notice is not visible from the street, Bard said a representative of the ethics commission told him it was all right to add the information by marker. He said he is having stickers printed for his remaining signs. The stickers and the handwriting say that the signs were paid for by a committee for his election.
