Candidates for the Joplin City Council said at a public forum Tuesday night at City Hall that they believe the city's resource as a regional shopping and dining hub will see it through a potential sales tax decline and budget challenge.
Candidates vying for five seats in the June 2 election answered questions including one about their view on the sales tax issue and its effect on city operations. There are 11 candidates, but one, Charles "Chuck" Copple, who is one of three seeking election to a Zone 2 seat, was absent. He issued a statement that he had a previous commitment that prevented him from being at the forum.
The forum was sponsored by KGCS-TV, operated by the Missouri Southern State University communications department. The station's general manager, Judy Stiles, served as the forum's host and posed the questions.
The candidates were asked how they would deal with budget issues and funding issues related to sales tax revenue.
Jim Scott, one of three candidates for a Zone 2 seat, said sales tax is the city's main source of revenue. "Internet shopping has changed that game, which needs to be addressed," he said. "I am not about raising taxes, but there needs to be an equitable way to offset the declining revenues and maintain our infrastructure."
Harvey Hutchinson, the third candidate for the Zone 2 seat, said Joplin needs to bring more e-commerce into the city with its location as a crossroads. "But at the same time we need to get the use tax fixed by the state government," he said, and he intends to work with state legislators to get that done. He also said he would spend time getting new industry into the city to increase the economic base.
Phil Stinnett, the Zone 3 incumbent, said some new revenue was to be freed up in the general fund because of the passage of a new half-cent sales tax to close out the police and fire pension fund that has been costing the city about $3 million a year. The city also closed out out the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Financing District that would free up money that had been going to it for tornado projects.
"Actually now, COVID-19 has changed the ballgame totally," he said. "And it will be a brand-new start when we get the budget (for 2021)" in a few months. City officials are waiting to see how tax revenues will be affected by business closures as the result of the city shutdown for the virus-throttling effort. "There will have to be some changes" made in the budget because of it, Stinnett said.
Steve Urie, who is challenging Stinnett for the Zone 3 seat, said that "some of our businesses have done an excellent job of adjusting to the times that we're in and have created ways to get us to buy locally," such as curbside delivery. "I think the important thing is that we continue to look at what our businesses locally can do to encourage people to shop here. I think we are also going to have to be open to the fact that sales tax is going to be one of the biggest struggles we have," requiring teamwork.
Christina Williams, one of four candidates for a four-year general seat, said that "sales tax revenue is always going to be a problem. There's always going to be some obstacle there as the economy fluctuates constantly." She said that creativity is going to be key and trusting the ingenuity of local businesses and supporting them. The city has a regional base for shopping, and the city needs to market itself for that purpose.
Keenan Cortez, the incumbent appointee to one of the general seats that will be filled in the election, said the city's finance team makes sure that tax revenue is spent frugally. He said the challenges are going to be pressing, "but I believe that as a city we're going to be fine" as a retail hub and medical district.
A third candidate for the general seat, Josh Bard, said, "There is no doubt that the COVID virus has caused damage for the next year or two possibly, but I think that community involvement, gathering around each other and getting ideas to get that community together will generate that extra income," and get shoppers in the stores to generate more sales tax.
The fourth candidate for that seat, Shawna Ackerson, said the city needs to increase spending and hold more events to bring in more revenue. "We also need to work on having more options available for the local workforce" because graduates are going elsewhere to get jobs, reducing local revenue. The city also should have expos and trade shows inside the city limits to increase revenue rather than allow those to be held outside the city.
One of the candidates for a two-year general seat, Josh Shackles, said that "in a city like Joplin where we have primarily based our revenue on sales tax, the biggest thing we can do is bring more people to Joplin when it is safe (from the COVID-19 virus) to spend money here." That effort should include promoting events that bring people into the city such as Third Thursday and local car cruising to bring in visitors, he said.
Anthony Monteleone, the incumbent in the two-year seat, said the sales tax money is still available but has shifted to online sales. "There are conversations we need to have about how to solve it," either by going back to local voters for a use tax or seeking legislative enactment of a statewide use tax. He also said the city should look at property tax as well as sales tax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.