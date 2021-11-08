There are still decisions to be made about how to best account for the money collected from the city of Joplin’s use tax approved Nov. 2 by voters.
The City Council and city administrators discussed viewpoints on the most effective and transparent ways to match spending with the projects done in order to instill public confidence in the use of that money during a work session Monday night.
In addition, the council accepted the results of the voting on the measure, which was called Proposition Action, on the ballot last Tuesday.
City Clerk Barbara Gollhofer reported the official returns as 1,705 votes in favor and 1,611 votes against the proposal to enact a 3.125% use tax on online purchases where sales tax is not charged.
The money is to be used for a slate of community projects that have been assembled by city staff and approved by the council. The projects address problems that residents cited in a survey and listening tour conducted last year by the city manager, which then resulted in the council identifying goals to reduce those concerns.
City Manager Nick Edwards on Monday introduced a proposed ranking of the projects that are to be done with the money. Initiatives at the top of the list are the reduction of vacant and dangerous buildings along with restarting neighborhood improvement zones as part of the work to address declining neighborhoods.
About 20 initiatives are ranked between first and second priority; many of them aimed at declining neighborhoods and housing.
Councilman Doug Lawson said he agrees with the rankings of virtually all of the projects, but he thinks the city needs more staffing to carry them out. He believes the city needs more code enforcement and more building inspection officials, and he would like to see more police officers on staff.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he echoes some of what Lawson said, though he may disagree with some of the prioritization of certain projects. He wanted to see traffic safety higher on the list.
Stinnett also would move up annexation but he believes residents would prefer more traffic enforcement over annexation. He also suggested that reviewing city codes is too far down the list. He said the code review is important to determine what tools are available for the needed projects.
He also thinks city employees need to know what authority they will have under city code to enforce neighborhood and housing action items.
Councilman Keenan Cortez said he is excited that the proposition passed and that he agrees with all the projects ranked at the top of the list. He is ready to move forward.
Councilman Gary Shaw was “extremely pleased” the use tax passed.
He said that council members would all rank some things differently but that he agrees the city needs to get the personnel to get things done starting with police and fire. He said he thinks the city has codes to address the neighborhoods and housing but needs the staffing to enforce those codes.
“I don’t want us to lose annexation,” Shaw said, because there are business sectors that need to attract employees, and to do that, the city needs room to grow and provide for the quality of life potential workers would want if they came here.
“There are over 1,200 medical jobs in the community, and to fill this, there are other things we need to have in the city,” Shaw said.
Another council member, Charles “Chuck” Copple, said the list needs to have the departments involved in the particular projects added. He wants to be able to see at a glance how many projects are being handled simultaneously by the various departments.
“My issue is getting any one department burdened down with too many projects,” Copple said.
Council member Christina Willams asked if there is a spreadsheet of the priorities and the anticipated costs and revenue stream. The city manager said staff will be preparing more spreadsheets.
The city manager’s request to appoint a residents committee to oversee the progress on the action plans, collection of the use tax funds and spending of that money resulted in lengthy discussion.
Some council members felt there should be double accountability by using both the residents group that worked on the use tax campaign as well as an existing sales tax oversight committee. The city manager pressed for the oversight to come from those who served on the use tax campaign for efficiency because they are versed in the projects.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the council would take up appointment of oversight at its next regular meeting.
The council also heard reports on the city’s broadband service needs and on streetlight numbers that are part of sales tax funding.
