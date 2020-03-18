An emergency ordinance approved Wednesday night by the Joplin City Council will go into effect Thursday to limit the number of people that can congregate in places of entertainment, amusement, bars and restaurants as a means to try to contain the rate of COVID-19 transmission.
Establishments that provide entertainment or offer table service for food and drinks will be limited to serving a number of people that is half the venue's recommended occupancy up to a limit of 50 people. That restriction is intended to provide space between tables of people and room between seats to buffer exposure, said the city's health director, Dan Pekarek.
The measure excludes educational institutions, day care operations and business operations. But the health director expects it to apply to places such as hospital cafeterias, doctor's offices, and other places that are normally crowded.
Pekarek said a business operation is defined as a retail operation, in particular a grocery store or pharmacy.
He asked the council to follow other Missouri cities, including Springfield, St. Louis and Columbia, in imposing some kind of restrictions on venues where people spend time.
He proposed an ordinance that mirrors one passed Monday by the city of Springfield, which limited eating and drinking places and entertainment venues to 50 customers after a case of coronavirus was detected there. The next day, Springfield reduced the regulation from 50 to 10 customers after learning there were two more cases of the illness there, Pekarek said.
A variation of the ordinance would be to restrict food service to curbside pickup, delivery or drive-thru rather than sit-down service.
Pekarek said the need to restrict the number of customers in a restaurant or bar versus other types of businesses is because those are places of socialization, where people stay for a time. That provides a setting where the chances of viral spread is higher than other businesses where people go in and out.
The federal government recommended the stricter 10-person version for 15 days among a set of social distancing regulations adopted to try to keep infection from spreading.
Council reactions to the proposals varied.
"Something we need to keep in mind is this is an emergency," Mayor Gary Shaw said. "This is an emergency situation." He likened it to firefighters dousing a house fire. "The fire department doesn't go and take time to determine how much water it's going to take to put that fire out because by the time they figured it out the fire would have consumed everything. They have to just throw the water on. By throwing the water on it, it damages some other stuff they probably wouldn't have to damage."
Councilman Ryan Stanley said he thought city administrators would propose limits based the square footage of an establishment. "It seems like 10 for some of our local establishments is sort of an arbitrary answer to a different question," Stanley said.
Pekarek said the limit of 10 came from President Donald Trump's coronavirus guidelines and that it could be structured as a temporary measure going into effect for 15 days but renewable every 15 days if the council chose.
Councilman Phil Stinnett raised concerns too about the possibility that the restrictions could shut down some of the city's businesses. "It seems to me it's going to be extremely difficult to be fair" in passing an ordinance that restricts a business's volume of customers.
Councilman Doug Lawson said he worked in a hospital and visited people who were seriously ill. He said he wore a mask, washed his hands a lot and used hand sanitizer, "and I never got sick." He said of social distancing, "I don't like it. There are a lot of people that are out there that desperately need to interact with another person." He also said he does not want see businesses shut down.
The mayor said the purpose is to try to contain the spread of the virus to help the community.
After nearly two hours of discussion, Stanley made a motion to limit places of entertainment, recreation, restaurants or bars to half the stated capacity of the premises up to a maximum of 50. The measure was approved by a unanimous 9-0 vote.
There have not been any cases of the virus detected yet in Joplin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.