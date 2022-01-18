Pursuit of a federal grant that could help fund a long-awaited extension of the Joplin city sewer system to the Baker’s Branch area on the northeast edge of Joplin won support Monday night by the Joplin City Council.
The city’s finance director, Leslie Haase, said city administrators working with the consulting firm of Baker Tilly picked that project to apply for a grant of up to $2 million from the Economic Development Administration.
The EDA is the same agency that granted Joplin the money to build a new public library at 20th Street and Connecticut Avenue during recovery from the 2011 tornado.
Joplin is served by the EDA’s regional office in Denver, Colorado. That office received about $59 million in federal American Rescue Act funding to distribute to the region it serves for infrastructure projects that would add jobs.
Extension of the Baker’s Branch sewer system along the Missouri Route 249 corridor, where two major corridors, Zora Street and Newman Road connect to the highway, would allow commercial and industrial development in that area of Joplin, city staff reported in documents regarding the grant request.
Haase said several other types of projects were considered. Those included asking for funding to help bring more broadband access to the city, extension of trails in south Joplin, construction of a discovery center or a visitors center, and other infrastructure projects.
It was determined that the Baker’s Branch project best fit the criteria the EDA would consider because it would open a 978-acre area for business and industrial development and because the engineering of the project is already done, making it ready for construction.
Dan Johnson, assistant director of public works engineering, told the council, “Baker’s Branch has a long history. It was put on a long-range list of projects in 2000,” and needs existing sewer lines to connect to it to provide drainage for the undeveloped acreage that is located in that area.
If the grant is approved, bids would be taken and then construction could be done in about a year, Johnson said.
Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez asked if all that land where the sewer would be extended is in city limits. Johnson said not all of it, but a good portion is already in city limits. Cortez said that means annexation would have to take place in the areas that are not already in city limits, and Johnson confirmed that observation.
Councilman Anthony Monteleone asked what made the Baker’s Branch the top pick for the grant application.
Haase said the EDA has limited funding. The projects that agency chooses to fund have to be already designed, owned by the city and with matching money available to pay the balance of the costs.
The project is expected to cost about $3.1 million. Joplin city government would provide the matching funds for any EDA grant money awarded the project. Haase said that Joplin can pay the $1.1 million or so needed from existing revenue available in the sewer system fund.
Other possible projects such as applying for grant money to build a new Murphy Boulevard bridge were weeded out because the EDA prefers projects that have partially been done, and parts of the Baker’s Branch system have already been built.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if the city might get only a partial grant award rather than the full $2 million. Leslie said when city staff works with the EDA to hone the grant application, it might be less because $2 million is the maximum available.
She said that $2 million is the most money available from the EDA in one grant and the agency may not provide that amount but might instead award a large portion of it, perhaps $1.8 million. The ability for the city to pay the remaining costs of the project would be another EDA consideration in favor of the project, Haase said.
The council voted eight in favor of supporting the grant application with one council member, Phil Stinnett, absent.
