The Joplin City Council on Monday night gave final approval to $2.8 million in tax breaks for development of a warehouse and distribution center at the eastern edge of the city for Casey's General Stores.
The ordinance allows the city to issue up to $51.4 million in industrial revenue bonds that the Casey's company would buy to obtain tax breaks on the 40-acre development to be built at 2715 S. Prosperity Road near the interchanges of interstates 44 and 49.
In exchange for property and sales taxes that would be forgiven in intervals through 2033, the company plans to provide up to 125 jobs with average annual wages of $50,000, the council was told at a previous meeting.
It will be the third warehouse and distribution center in the growing Casey's chain, which has 2,185 stores in 16 states, the council was told at a meeting Nov. 18, when the proposal was advanced on first reading.
In other business, the council advanced changes to personnel rules and to rules of the Police and Firefighters Pension Fund to prepare for funding and benefit changes as a result of Proposition B, the half-cent sales tax passed by voters last month to eventually close the fund and move newly hired workers to the state pension fund.
A related ordinance advanced on first reading will set up the city’s participation in the Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System to start police and fire department employees hired after Feb. 1 there rather than the city pension fund.
Agreements with MCI Communications Services Inc. were approved for the use of some city rights of way for cellular antennas. The agreements will bring the city more than $100,000 in revenue a year.
The council also advanced two zoning changes after public hearings.
Richard Ruestman, of Business Investments Inc., seeks rezoning of 3209 Connecticut Ave. from residential to neighborhood commercial for future commercial development.
In response to questions about whether there was enough space on the lot for parking, the city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said more land would have to be purchased next to the lot for any commercial development to take place. He said he anticipates that all of Connecticut Avenue south of 32nd Street to 44th Street will eventually be redeveloped into commercial property.
A request by Samuel M. Coryell to rezone property where the Joplin Stockyards was formerly located on Newman Road also was advanced on first reading. The zoning would change from industrial to planned development commercial district for construction of a multifamily residential development, according to the planning department.
The council also heard a presentation by Ashley Shiwarski, director of business development for Utility Partners Inc., who spoke about an insurance plan that could be offered to residents to cover the cost of repairing or replacing water and sewer lines as well as plumbing. She said the plan is endorsed by National League of Cities and the Missouri Municipal League and that it could be offered if the city consented to allow sales here.
Closed meeting
After the regular meeting, the council conducted a closed-door session for discussion of a legal matter, real estate and personnel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.