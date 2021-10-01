Construction of a new fire station on the east side of Joplin is one of the large expenditures in the city’s proposed $140 million budget for fiscal 2022.
The proposed spending plan projects operational expenses at about $87.7 million; construction projects, equipment purchases and other capital outlays at about $40 million; and transfers from the general fund into other city funds of about $12 million. Details were discussed with the City Council at a work session last Monday.
City Manager Nick Edwards said there are two key goals for the budget.
“One is to get ourselves in a good position where if the use tax is supported we can make some serious headway on the action plans,” he said.
The city will ask voters Nov. 2 to approve a use tax that would only apply to online purchases if local sales tax was not collected. The money would be used toward work on action plans that will address six goals set by the city council: Improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city, address declining neighborhoods, increase economic opportunities for all, address homelessness and reduce crime and safety, and create and grow resilient revenue for the city.
“There are some things we can do in the interim to address some of those that have little or no costs,” Edwards said. “One of the criticisms we get as a local government is moving slow so we think that with getting some of these things started we will be able to move faster.”
The budget does not now include action plan initiatives that require much funding, which is not available without additional tax revenue, the city manager said.
The budget does address employee raises.
“I know you all are aware of the wage issues we are challenged with,” Edwards said. “That is something we need to continue to address.”
The budget contains raises of 2 to 2.5% to be awarded on the employment anniversary of the city’s workers.
Edwards said that when people ask why the city cannot do certain projects, it is because revenues have hit a ceiling and money or more projects is not available without additional revenue resources such as taxes, the manager said.
Projects the city have already started in past budget years include reviewing building regulations and working on building a system that will allow residents and businesses to apply for building permits online, said Troy Bolander, director of community development. City staff also is conducting a review and evaluation of the city’s property maintenance code for adjustments. The current code was adopted in the 1970s, Bolander said.
Council member Anthony Monteleone asked where the city stands on implementing online building permits. Bolander said the system will be ready to be testing by the end of the year.
Leslie Haase, finance director, said they are hoping to be able to process online permits for small amounts in early 2022. She said city staff has spoken to home building and construction organizations about the status.
One of the priorities for the Joplin Police Department in the upcoming budget year will be traffic enforcement, said Chief Sloan Rowland. He said there were 12 traffic fatalities in the city last year and five so far this year.
Crime reduction will be another area of emphasis, he said.
In response to a question by Mayor Ryan Stanley, the chief said that with work the department has already done the numbers of burglaries are going down.
The Joplin Fire Department is working with other city departments to on plans to try to reduce fires in vacant and dilapidated structures, said Interim Chief Mark Cannon. Those buildings are a danger to the trespassers, residents of the area, and any firefighter or other public safety workers who must go into them.
The new fire station, at an estimated cost of $2.7 million, will be constructed in the fiscal 2022 budget year that starts Nov. 1. An architect is to be hired soon to design the building. In addition to designing and building the station, the city will buy a fire engine and other equipment for it. The hiring of firefighters to staff it will be done in the following fiscal year, the council was told.
David Hertzberg, public works director, said that a solid waste master plan is to be commissioned that is to include a study of the Joplin Recycling Center operations and recycling sustainability issues.
There is excess money in the Solid Waste Fund and the study will help determine how to best use that money.
The mayor asked if that might be building a new recycling center.
“We’ll take a wide look and bring you that buffet of uses in the future,” Hertzberg said. The study is coming next year.
Another capital project in the planning stages is a $1.3 million plan for construction of a trail that would connect the historic low water bridge on Shoal Creek at McIndoe Park to Grand Falls.
Patrick Tuttle, director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Grand Falls is the No. 1 visited attraction in Joplin.
City staff will ask council for adoption of the final budget later this month.
