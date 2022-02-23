Joplin’s firefighters have designed a practical but budget-friendly building for the city’s new fire station, the city’s new fire chief told the Joplin City Council this week.
The recently hired chief, Gerald Ezell, said a committee of fire department employees collaborated under the leadership of former interim Chief Mark Cannon to design Fire Station No. 7. It is the last new fire station planned for Joplin at this time.
“They cut this thing to the quick,” Ezell said. “There is no fat in this project whatsoever.” He also said the committee designed the building so that it could easily be expanded if needed in the future.
Cannon said the building is planned at 8,790 square feet, which includes three garage bays for firetrucks and an apparatus bay. Plans show there are two decontamination areas inside the building, a locker room, six dormitories, a combined kitchen/dining/dayroom, fitness room, and three utility rooms for mechanical, electrical and tool storage.
It will be built at 6720 E. 30th St., next to the Casey’s Distribution Center, to give quick access to East 32nd Street and the Crossroads Center Business and Distribution Park, Cannon said.
The estimated cost for the project, which is the last brick-and-mortar project that is to be built with proceeds from the half-cent public safety sales tax, is $4.8 million.
Cannon said there are nine firefighters to be hired to staff the station.
A call for construction bids will be issued in spring.
In other business, the council authorized a contract with The Segal Group Inc. to conduct a review and update of city personnel rules and regulations.
Michelle Ducre, the city’s director of human resources and risk management, told the council those rules have not been updated in many years. She said Segal has human resources experts and attorneys who can make sure any changes are compliant with current state and federal laws to protect the city and employees.
The cost will be $75,000 plus any travel expenses incurred to come to Joplin.
The council also authorized the acceptance of annual state grants that fund some police department traffic enforcement work.
It includes funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation for 50% of salaries, fringe benefits and overtime costs for two full-time DWI officers in the amount of $75,000. Another is overtime costs and fringe benefit costs for the “hazardous moving violation enforcement” effort in the amount of $12,500 and a third for the overtime costs and fringe benefit costs for units to conduct special “DWI enforcement and youth alcohol enforcement” actions in the amount of $5,750.
The moving violations enforcement takes place in high traffic accident areas of the city. Chief Sloan Rowland said they have been instrumental in reducing crashes 2.5% in both 2020 and 2021.
Several contracts with Allgeier Martin and Associates for engineering services were advanced on first readings.
One is related services of up to $255,000 for engineering and design to replace two screw pumps and design a building to store equipment and vehicles to shield those items from the weather. Those projects are planned at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Another contract advanced on first reading is for engineering consulting services for a project to get the centrifuge boiler at the Shoal Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant operating at full capacity. The contract is for up to $293,000.
A third contract with the engineering firm to receive first-round approval is $130,000 for the design of a Tin Cup Trail pedestrian and bike bridge. That trail is about a mile long and runs from 32nd Street in the area of the Joplin Family Y south to Glendale Road.
