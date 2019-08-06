Representatives of a volunteer group that wants to establish a children's discovery or science museum in Joplin said a feasibility study they commissioned supports the idea.
Members of the Creative Learning Alliance outlined some details of the report to the Joplin City Council during its meeting Monday.
The alliance is composed of a group of volunteers that includes professionals and educators.
The idea grew out of talks in 2017 held by Vision Joplin 2022 for a destination that would attract visitors.
Committee co-chairs Shelly Kraft and Audie Dennis told the council that the residents envision an attraction designed to kick-start creative thinking at a young age and one that establishes leadership, problem solving and critical thinking skills.
The alliance may start by building or acquiring mobile and interactive displays they can use at events to introduce the idea, the representatives told the council.
In other business, several requests regarding construction and funding for the Joplin Regional Airport were approved. They included:
• Acceptance of a grant to pay for the design to reconstruct a runway at the airport that is deteriorating and to buy airport firefighting equipment.
• Approval of an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for design services for the runway projet. The airport’s runways have deteriorated because of the heavier aircraft being used for commercial flights.
• Acceptance of a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation of $194,444 to pay for promotion of the American Airlines flights available at the airport.
Council also heard a request from representatives of Joplin Workshops Inc. for $13,000 in funding to go with a grant request that would be made to the Missouri Department of Transportation to buy a transit van for workshop employees who do not have their own transportation. Council members will consider that during budget sessions next month.
The council gave first-round approval to some zoning requests:
• A request from a city board, the Joplin Redevelopment Corp., to vacate a 10-foot-wide utility easement near 26th Street and Maiden Lane where the JRC sold land to Aldi as a future site of a second grocery store. The easement has never been used and cuts through the property the Aldi company wants to use, the council was told.
• To declare as surplus vacant city-owned land on Virginia Avenue between Ninth and 10th streets that city officials plan to put up for sale.
• To change zoning at 1202 Joplin Ave. from industrial to central business for a duplex owned by Lera Dill.
In other business, the council approved a request to provide city sewer service to a site at 4500 S. Range Line Road where a Dollar General store is to be built. It is outside the city limits, but the developer would bear the construction costs to hook the property onto the city sewer system, the council was told.
The city panel also agreed to retain Guidehouse, formerly known as PricewaterhouseCoopers Public Sector LLP, for another phase of administrative work on the accounting of expenditures of federal disaster recovery grant funding. The cost of the contract is $854,509.
