Six goals for the city of Joplin to focus on were selected Monday by the City Council in a daylong workshop resulting from the city manager's listening tour.
City Manager Nick Edwards asked the council to identify two or three for city administrators to work on as priorities, but the city may not have the funds or staff time to undertake more than one at a time, he said.
Clear priorities surfaced in the discussions and the council's final selections.
The goals viewed as Joplin's most important:
• Address declining neighborhoods.
• Improve community appearance, including public properties maintained by the city.
• Increase economic opportunities for all.
• Address homelessness.
• Reduce crime and increase safety.
• Create and grow resilient revenue to improve levels of services offered by the city as well as to provide for infrastructure maintenance.
Each council member was given dots to place on the topics the member favored. Finding ways to repair houses and update aging neighborhoods rose to the top with seven votes. A similar goal aimed at public properties of the city became the second priority with five votes.
Drawing four votes each were the growing homeless presence in the city, crime and safety, and increased revenues to address citywide needs. Crime and safety drew emphasis from some council members.
Economic development activities intended to help all sectors of residents received three votes.
The priorities were drawn from information compiled by the city manager and his staff during a listening tour that included about 1,400 surveys submitted by residents.
A management and government consultant from Kansas City, Sheila Shockey of Shockey Consulting, led the council through discussions to help compress that information into a vision statement.
It spoke of Joplin as a community built from generations of people with grit and determination becoming a regional hub at the crossroads of America. The community's diverse people and businesses are attracted to Joplin's health care, lifetime learning opportunities, availability of jobs and reasonable cost of living, the statement reads.
In the discussion regarding neighborhood conditions, Councilman Phil Stinnett questioned how the city could spur homebuilding or renovation of old homes in the declining neighborhoods. He said those projects are driven by the market and that many contractors do not want to take on renovation of old homes.
Councilman Charles Copple, a former firefighter, said achieving the objective of creating safe housing and neighborhood conditions is a top concern of his.
Shockey said that, as an example, city staff might determine whether changes to city codes are needed to facilitate more property renovations.
The city manager said that some cities seed housing programs for financing much like the Joplin Housing Assistance Program did after the 2011 tornado.
"You can take that same structure (JHAP) and incentivize a development of this kind of house or that kind of house" to meet different housing needs or rehabilitation of existing housing, Edwards said, and there are other strategies the city can use. "We could frame it in a lot of different ways to get the outcome we want," he said.
Council members also talked about a need to improve the appearance of the city at its gateways, along its major corridors such as South Main Street, in the downtown area and at public facilities to make them more inviting.
In terms of public safety and crime, council members discussed a need for improvement to traffic safety, more streetlights to inhibit crime, and an evaluation of staffing levels at the police and fire departments to meet growing numbers of calls for service.
The city manager said he would like to do a professional study to evaluate the current and recommended levels of staffing in those departments.
Copple said the fire chief has offered to conduct an in-house review of his department and comparisons to nationally recommended staffing numbers.
The city manager said he could work with the chiefs, but Stinnett and Mayor Ryan Stanley said they believed an outside study is warranted.
The city manager said he and department heads would develop action plans for each of the goals identified by the council. Those plans will include action steps to be taken to carry out programs, identifying resources required and determining how much each one will cost.
He will bring the action plans to the council in future months for further discussion on the details and to identify how the city can pay the costs of the program to achieve the goals.
