NEOSHO, Mo. — When Neosho City Council member William Doubek said "yes" in response to the roll being called for a council meeting on June 25, he staved off a process that, according to the city's charter, would have called for him to resign his seat.
Doubek attended that meeting via web conferencing using the same technology supplied earlier this year for council members to attend meetings under a statewide stay-at-home order. He used the technology again to participate in a regular council meeting on July 2.
The teleconferencing gear is a medical necessity for Doubek: He has been receiving medical treatment for a ruptured stomach and septic poisoning that occurred April 6. He was receiving treatment and rehabilitation through June and the first part of July at Medicalodges Neosho.
The gear is also a legal necessity: It will help Doubek keep his seat on the council.
A Sunshine Law request filed by the Globe reveals that while the city's charter details steps for removing council members with too many unexcused absences, it does not detail how a council member gets an absence excused.
It's a gap that the city should address in the future, said Richard Sheets, deputy director of the Missouri Municipal League.
"What I would advise is for the city to set up a rule on how an excused absence is obtained because it's not answered in the charter," Sheets said. "To me, the City Council needs to make some sort of rule in its council procedures because right now it's not clear."
Medical emergency
Doubek said he does not remember the rupture happening. He was placed into a medically induced coma for two weeks as damage was repaired by surgeons. Afterward, he was in the hospital for two more weeks, then transferred to his current accommodations at Medicalodges Neosho.
Because the city knew about his condition, he assumed his absences were considered excused, he said in June. When he found out they were not, he said, he was surprised.
“I was in an induced coma for two weeks, and I had another two weeks in the hospital,” Doubek said in June. “They all knew about my condition and knew I had emergency surgery. I don’t know why they didn’t excuse me.”
At the time of Doubek's emergency, he was the mayor of the city. Current Mayor Carmin Allen, who was elected to the seat by the council on June 16, was the mayor pro tem at that time.
The question over absences started, Doubek said, when Allen contacted him about the issue and asked him to consider resignation. That process led to three letters he submitted to the city: one offering his resignation, and two more rescinding that resignation.
"He said that if I didn't resign, they would have to use the city's charter to have me removed and that it would be better for my reputation if I just resigned," Doubek said in June. "At first I took his advice, but I felt like I was pressured. The more I thought about it, the more I thought that I can't let this happen."
Allen said the procedure for having an absence excused requires a council member to call either the mayor or city clerk before every meeting. He said in June that he had been excusing Doubek’s absences but was advised by city staff that he could no longer do so.
Allen said he contacted Doubek to tell him the council’s hands were tied — the city’s procedure calls for council members to contact the city before each meeting in order to be considered excused.
"The problem is our city charter," Allen said. "That's automatic, and there's nothing we can control about that. We all took an oath to uphold it. ... I happened to be the messenger."
Sunshine Law request
The Globe in June filed a Sunshine Law request for two general topics:
• Any communication between city staff members and elected city officials, between April 1, 2020, and June 26, 2020, about Doubek and his ability to attend meetings or fulfill his duties as either mayor or a council member.
• The portion of the city charter that details the process a council member needs to follow in order to request an excused absence.
The only records returned by the city in response to the request were three letters from Doubek, and Section 2.07 of the city's charter, which discusses forfeitures of office. The city returned no emails, texts or other written correspondence about the matter.
Doubek's first letter is his initial resignation, in which he said that he discovered that the council had been counting his absences as unexcused.
"I must confess my confusion and sadness for not being counted as 'excused,'" Doubek wrote in that letter. "Everyone has been aware of my circumstances."
His second and third letters rescind that resignation. The second is a one-sentence statement taking back his resignation; in the third letter, he said he initially resigned because he felt pressured by Allen to do so, but on further reflection he decided to stay in order to serve voters who elected him to a second term in 2019.
"My recent illness, which was unexpected and undesired, has certainly placed a limit on my ability to continue to attending council meetings," Doubek wrote. "However, this will be temporary and I believe that soon I will be able to return and continue serving the public well."
Charter's process
Section 2.07 of the city's charter details seven conditions in which a council member can be removed. Two of them applied directly to Doubek:
• No. 6: failure to attend three consecutive regular meetings of the council without being excused by the council.
• No. 7: failure to attend 50% of the meetings of the council held during the previous six months.
No. 6 was the step used by the council in 2011 to remove council member Heather Bowers, creating a controversy that eventually led to a Sunshine Law investigation in 2018. But that step was never discussed in reference to Doubek, said City Manager David Kennedy — the only issue was No. 7, he said, which he reported to Allen.
"I was aware of an upcoming city charter violation in regards to attendance at council meetings," Kennedy said. "As the city manager, I am bound by an oath of office to report violations of the Neosho city charter ... which was drafted by peers of Neosho and passed by its citizens in 1973."
Moving forward
Sheets said a resolution to the charter's lack of clarity over excused absences may not require actually fixing the charter, which would require a vote of the public. In fact, Neosho voters in November will consider a change to the charter that would increase the number of council members from five to seven.
Clarifying how excused absences is obtained is important, Sheets said; he referenced other instances across the state in which attendance was used as a strategy to prevent a key vote. Neosho's charter also allows the council to set its own procedure for such occasions.
Doubek said he will remain in rehabilitation until about the second week of August. He intends to fulfill his term, he said, and the teleconferencing equipment provided by the city will let him carry out his job. And he said he has the endorsement of groups such as the Neosho Ministerial Alliance to stay on the council.
He has Allen's and Kennedy's support.
"Doubek is a friend, brother and a very respected member of our community, and someone I personally respect and have worked side by side with for many years," Kennedy said. "I can say this: At no time did any staff member or (council member) want anything more than to see Doubek return to his duties. Doubek has and continues to serve his community in an upmost ethical manner while battling a medical issue he has tirelessly fought through."
Allen said lines of communication are now better opened — both between him and Doubek, and between him and constituents. During two meetings last week, Allen noted that Doubek's absence was excused because of another medical procedure Doubek underwent.
“No one here wanted him off the council,” Allen said. “I don’t want to replace him. He’s a good council member ... but we have to go by the city charter. If we don’t, then we are not upholding what we are supposed to do.”
