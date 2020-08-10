A $1.1 million earmark in the city of Joplin's proposed 2021 budget for potential employee wage increases generated questions Monday night from some council members about whether the raises should be targeted rather than across-the-board.
A letter written by City Manager Nick Edwards to describe the goals and objectives that go into the proposed spending plan describes the money as a set-aside to provide for wage hikes of 9% for a workforce he sees as underpaid.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he was curious why certain needed positions aren't placed higher on the pay scale rather than all positions receiving an across-the-board hike of that magnitude.
The city manager said he feels it is better for morale to address all wages and not pick certain positions to receive raises.
Stinnett also wanted to make sure he understood a statement in the document that "At this present time, from an operational perspective, inadequate pay is the biggest barrier limiting the city’s ability to provide quality services” and retain a skilled workforce.
"I know that the city manager said the city is challenged to attract and retain qualified personnel," Stinnett said. "As an example, there were 12 openings in the public works department at the time he was working on the preview of the proposed budget.
"There's a need for us to maintain our infrastructure, and being 12 people short because we can't hire because our wages aren't good enough to be attractive, that really limits our ability to provide service. I think there are stories across any department" about what could be done better with higher wages.
Edwards said that he expects to soon receive a wage study that had been commissioned earlier. He will schedule council discussion on it for a Sept. 14 meeting.
He said he did not know what the study will suggest, but it may be that even 9% isn't enough.
The council is to meet in November for a workshop to discuss its vision for the city and its services. and there will likely need to be some added expense in providing workers for those projects, Edwards said. He intends for the $1.1 million set-aside to help pay those costs.
Council member Chuck Copple asked if $800,000 that is expected to be saved from moving pension expenses to the new Proposition B sales tax is included in that $1.1 million. Edwards said that gave city administrators a large part of that money.
Copple said police officers and firefighters did the bulk of the legwork to obtain voter approval of Proposition B and that they were told that further wage increases would come from savings to the general fund by moving pension expenses to the newly enacted half-cent sales tax.
Copple, a retired firefighter who served as co-chairman of a committee that promoted Proposition B, said that if there are across-the-board increases in pay he was concerned that the city would not be able to afford the amount of raises that public safety workers were expecting to resolve attrition and retention issues in the police and fire departments.
He said the public safety departments were in dire straits in 2018 because of the loss of experience of seasoned officers and firefighters. If the city does not continue to increase the pay for those workers, he is concerned the departments could lose workers again.
"We were very blatantly told we would not be looking at straight across-the-board raises with that money," Copple said. He said there was to be money used to increase pay for specific positions such as public works engineers.
The city manager said he thinks he and Copple have a shared interest. "You're hearing from me we want to improve wages. We are in agreement with that issue." He said there are advantages and disadvantages with across-the-board increases as there are with pick-and-choose wage hikes.
Edwards said the impending wage study will provide an opportunity for talks on those raises and what ranges of raises would be address the findings of the study.
The budget forecasts revenue of about $131 million and spending of $123 million.
Further study of the budget will come later this month and next month.
The council also acted on several proposals made by the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau advisory board. The board asked for its seats to be reduced from 11 to nine, but the council voted to keep the board at 11 seats. The council tabled action on a request to seek a consultant study on what type of tourism venue would increase tourism and revenue for Joplin.
