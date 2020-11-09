Concerns about the burgeoning presence of the homeless in Joplin and neighborhood blight problems were among the subjects that emerged Monday night in a City Council discussion of the city manager's "listening tour" survey.
City Manager Nick Edwards said that public safety, economic development and quality of life also were frequently repeated themes of comments given both in his conversations with residents as well as in the results of an online survey form used to gather information on how residents view the strengths and weaknesses of their city.
The project, which Edwards said he had talked to the council about doing when he was interviewed for the job as city manager earlier this year, began in July. Results of the nearly 1,400 surveys have been compiled into a 180-page report that council members said they had only had a chance to read over once and want to spend more time reviewing.
Edwards told the council that the report was intended to provide a foundation for the next steps the city should take to tackle issues that residents would like to see resolved and make improvements that could promote growth.
There are three key takeaways, Edwards said.
"There's a heavy emphasis on this quality-of-place topics," he said. "What can the city do to make sure we're attractive" to visitors and to bring in new residents?
He also said the survey results provide a base of support for new initiatives and things to be addressed. He said city staff has been working on ways to deliver the projects the council might want to pursue as a result.
The third takeaway is "it seems as though the community is asking for this group to be bold," Edwards said. "If we are going to respond to the challenges the community is bringing to us, we are going to have to think differently," embracing new ideas and ways of doing things.
The city also will have to devote resources to those projects, and that could involve finding more funding or revenue.
"It made for some interesting reading over the weekend," council member Phil Stinnett said. He said he had concerns that people under 45 years old, a growing sector of Joplin's population, weren't represented as much in the results as were older residents.
Still, the comments seemed truthful based on his years of living in Joplin and had been discussed for years. "The interpretation of it is where the differences in issues are going to be," he said. "But council will have to spend quite a bit of time reviewing and considering the issues brought forward."
Council members may have different interpretations and have intense conversation about what priorities there should be, he said.
"But I think there are some things, if you look at all the questions, you're going to find some things that stand up," he said. "Homelessness is one that stands up big. Neighborhoods and blight and all that stand up big."
Some of the key issues that come from this survey should be included in next year's budget, Stinnett said.
Councilwoman Christina Williams said one of the things that jumped out at her was under the topic of biggest threats — a lack of vision for the community's direction.
"Giving me the chance in crafting a vision is why I ran (for council), and so I am excited to work with all of you on this next step. I feel like we have recovered from the tornado, our shoes are back on, they're laced up, and we have got to figure out where we are going."
Mayor Ryan Stanley said he feels he has spent his six years on council "looking into the rear view mirror" to fix problems that developed in the past such as the 2011 tornado and public safety pay shortfalls. With the plans that can be developed from the survey, he feels like "I would like to be looking out the windshield at where we can go."
The council will discuss the report in more depth at a daylong retreat scheduled Nov. 30.
Online
The Listening Tour report can be viewed online at https://www.joplinmo.org/Archive.aspx?AMID=71.
