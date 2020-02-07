Six finalists have been selected for the Joplin city manager's position, Mayor Gary Shaw said Friday.
They were chosen from a field of eight culled late last month from 30 applicants for the job.
The mayor said that four of the six have agreed to come to Joplin later this month. Their identities and resumes will be released closer to the time of the visit, he said.
The finalist selection was made in a closed meeting Monday night after the panel's regular meeting. Shaw said the council reviewed video interviews to make the finalist selections.
Applicants were lined up by a search firm, Strategic Government Resources of Keller, Texas, hired by the council last year.
Council members assembled a list of qualifications and expertise provided to the search firm.
Among those preferences are individuals with bachelor’s or master’s degree in public administration and previous experience as a city manager and/or assistant city manager. Other attributes wanted include knowledge of budgeting and financial matters, and ability to keep open lines of communication with the council and city department heads.
The city’s health department director, Dan Pekarek, has been serving as interim city manager since the former manager, Sam Anselm, left the job in March in a move the mayor previously said was a mutually agreeable separation.
This is the second group of prospects solicited for the job. The council rebooted the search in December after all but two of the finalists selected at that time pulled out of consideration after taking other jobs or deciding not to change jobs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.