Initial pay ranges to hire two park rangers came under Joplin City Council scrutiny Monday night as city staff presented details of a proposal that would be launched when money became available.
City Manager Nick Edwards introduced the park ranger proposal and said the staff wanted to hear the council’s feedback about the concept. No action was taken on the proposal at the meeting, but it will taken up again later.
Edwards also said that a second part of park safety considerations involve a $1.7 million allocation of parks and stormwater sales tax money to pay for installing security cameras and more lights in the parks.
The park ranger proposal involves hiring two full-time rangers and providing equipment for them at a projected annual cost of more than $199,000.
Residents expressed concerns about safety in public parks and neighborhoods during a listening tour the city manager conducted two years ago. Those concerns also were heard when city staff and consultants gathered public input for the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department’s master plan study in late 2020.
Shortly after that, the council adopted six goals, throwing support behind community improvements that included public safety and crime reduction.
Paul Bloomberg, parks and recreation director, said Monday night that the parks department has maintenance workers in the parks during the day until 3:30 p.m. But they find a lot of vandalism and theft regularly, and residents say they find at the parks drug users and homeless individuals they feel could pose safety risks.
Bloomberg said a committee of city department heads studied park ranger programs in other cities. Some cities put law enforcement officers in the parks who can make arrests or write citations. Other cities use park ambassadors who can patrol and report vandalism and unruly individuals to the police and lock up restrooms and buildings at night to try to cut down on current problems.
“I can’t tell you how much vandalism is done in our parks,” Bloomberg said. “Obviously it is done in the nighttime hours but also in the bathrooms. We are constantly having to repair our park bathrooms because they break in, break our sinks, break our toilets, steal the brass out of the plumbing. That is a key job, responsibility for the officer. They also would observe gatherings, identify violators and call for police backup if involuntary detention or arrest is necessary.
“They are going to be trained in unarmed techniques. We don’t want this person to engage someone where the police need to be involved. So we would have a direct line to police” for the ranger to summon police officers. The rangers also would respond to injuries and provide information to park visitors. At the end of their shifts, they will lock up buildings and restrooms, and see that windows and doors are secure.
They also would report repair needs to the parks superintendent.
Two positions would be required to provide coverage seven days a week. The parks director recommends that both rangers work Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, when parks are more heavily used than on weekdays.
They would wear clothing identifying them as parks security, he said, and if someone in the parks has a problem they can go to rangers.
Council member Josh DeTar asked if the program would be a beneficial partnership with the Joplin Police Department.
Chief Sloan Rowland said there is an advantage to have park rangers. Rowland said the city formerly had a parks security officer and that the city did not have the amount of vandalism it has now.
“I see this overall as a call reduction tool for the police department eventually once it gets up and running,” the chief said.
Council member Kate Spencer asked how starting pay for police officers compares with the park ranger proposal.
Rowland said police starting pay is about $37,000, although that figure does not include benefits. The city manager said the starting wage of the park security officers would be $32,500.
Council member Gary Shaw asked what hours the rangers would work. Bloomberg said he sees the shifts as 3 p.m. to midnight.
Council member Phil Stinnett said that $30,000 per year budgeted for a vehicle for each officer seems excessive at $60,000 total. The city manager said that was an amortized amount to have money to replace the vehicles when necessary.
Council member Chuck Copple, a former firefighter, said the park rangers would start at a higher wage than a firefighter who has to have several certifications to get hired and be able to operate $1 million firetrucks.
Spencer said she agreed with Copple. “It’s the optics of it,” she said, referring to public safety workers being paid less money. “I don’t think it’s fair.”
Council member Mark Farnham said he is interested in the training the park rangers would receive.
The police chief said it had been discussed that park rangers would receive de-escalation training and carry pepper spray.
If police officers were used for the positions, it would take a year to train and certify them as police officers and they would get called out of parks and onto the street when officers needed help elsewhere, he said.
City staff did not ask the council to approve or disapprove of the proposal. More discussions will be held in the future and when budget season arrives.
