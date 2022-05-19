There will be no change in the makeup of the Joplin City Council as the result of a vote recount conducted Thursday.
The recount of April 5 votes was sought by Brian Evans, a Joplin schoolteacher who came in fourth in the five-way race.
He was edged out by Josh DeTar in an election night count that showed DeTar received 13 more votes in the race than Evans. Newcomer Kate Spencer and incumbent Doug Lawson were elected to the other two general seats.
The recount determined that DeTar actually won by 18 votes rather 13, according to the county clerks. The Newton County vote remained the same as election night at 496 for Evans and 497 for DeTar.
But the Jasper County vote showed that the margin between the two was slightly wider than the original count. DeTar received two more votes than were counted for him on election night, bringing his vote total to 1,844. The recount showed three fewer votes for Evans, 1827 instead of the election night report of 1,830.
Evans filed a petition in Jasper County Circuit Court for a recount. That is allowed by state law when there is a difference of 1% or less in the vote totals between candidates. He said he was seeking a recount because of some voters told him they thought ballots had not been counted by the machine in one precinct and another voter said she thought she got the wrong ballot.
Jasper County Circuit Judge Gayle Crane ordered the recount after a court hearing Friday. All of those involved — including the clerks, their attorneys, Evans and DeTar — agreed that the recount was permitted. The judge said the issue to be decided was whether to conduct the recount by hand or by machine.
Clerks said they favored a machine recount. Charlie Davis, the Jasper County clerk, explained how the ballot machines count the votes and said the count is generally reliable. He said the ballot number recorded by the machines also must match the number of signatures of voters to attest that they received ballots and by a hand count of poll workers after voting closes.
Davis said Thursday that a definite cause for the errors in the count could not be determined. The difference could have been human or machine error, and that’s why the law allows for recounts, Davis said.
Evans said after the court hearing he thought it was important to check out the comments that were made to him about voter concerns in order to give people confidence in the fairness of local elections. Globe efforts to contact Evans on Thursday were unsuccessful.
DeTar said of the recount, “I want to thank Jasper and Newton counties and the volunteers for their hard work on the recount. I am glad it is done, and I look forward to continuing to serve Joplin.”
The county clerks each hired six people to recount the votes. Jasper County had to recount votes in all of Joplin’s 13 precincts. Newton County has three precincts in Joplin.
Davis said the costs to Jasper County to pay the workers for the recount and other expenses was $978. The Newton County costs were $705.
The law allows the judge to assess those costs to the counties or to the candidates. Crane said at the hearing she would make that decision after she was notified by the clerks of those costs.
