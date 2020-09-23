The Joplin City Council has delayed action on a contract with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Some council members said that they believe they should discuss the contract with the chamber's board of directors rather because it supervises the chamber president. There were concerns expressed about some comments made by chamber President Toby Teeter that created complaints by some Joplin residents, council members said.
The council voted 5-4 to table action on the contract for economic development services until the panel can meet with the board.
In a separate discussion, the council has voted unanimously 9-0 to make the Joplin History and Mineral Museum part of the city's Parks and Recreation Department rather than continuing to fund it as a freestanding operation operated by volunteer boards.
The discussions were held Wednesday night as a second night of budget talks continues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.