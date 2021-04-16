Joplin could save nearly $1 million by refinancing bonds that were issued to finance $35 million in sanitary sewer projects.
The City Council will be asked at its meeting Monday night to authorize a resolution in support of starting the refinancing steps.
Voters in 2009 approved the issuance of $35 million in bonds over time to pay for construction projects at the Turkey Creek and Shoal Creek wastewater plants to meet new state and federal water quality standards that took effect in 2012.
Three series of bonds were issued from 2010 to 2014 at varying interest rates. According to a city memo, low interest rates at this time could result in the bonds being sold at premium, which would have the net effect of lowering the interest yield, according to the city's finance department.
That could mean a savings of about $960,000.
If the council agrees, final ordinances would be presented in June for bond closing that month.
The finance department also proposes paying off sewer debt acquired by the city when the village of Silver Creek voluntarily merged with Joplin in 2009. The payoff is $800,000 and the city would save about $57,500.
The council also will take final action on a bill that would renew trash disposal and curbside recycling with Republic Services for five years, replacing the current one-year contract extension.
If approved, the new contract would go into effect July 1. The trash rate would start at $11.86 per month and go up 2% each year, reaching $12.84 for the last year of the contract starting in 2025. Recycling rates will go down this year to $4.50 from $4.95 but pickup will take place every two weeks instead of weekly and may not coincide with the regular trash pickup day. That rate also would increase 2% a year ending at $4.87 in 2025, according to the agreement.
City staff also will seek council authorization to file condemnation actions involving three property owners who have refused offers for the purchase of right-of-way and temporary easements for the widening of 32nd Street from Schifferdecker Avenue to Central City Road.
According to a staff report, city officials have been unable to reach an agreement with the owners of Waterview Estates LLC, RBC Enterprises Inc., Southern Trails Estates, and Abou-Magd & Theodora Zaki.
Waterview property owners have refused $19,345.80, which city staff said is the fair market value that was determined by an appraiser. RBC was offered $13,011. The Southern Trails offer was $16,882. The Zakis were offered $4,763. One of the considerations in determining the appraised values is the amount of property that would be taken.
When owners do not agree to sell, the city can file an action in circuit court seeking condemnation to acquire the property and owners are paid amounts determined by court appraisers.
An airport lease related to the start of service June 1 by a new commercial air carrier, SkyWest, at the Joplin Regional Airport, will be presented for council action. It allows Skywest access to the airport terminal for its operations including a ticket counter, office and baggage handling.
The cost to go to Joplin's swimming pools this summer will go up 50 cents per person if council authorizes a new rate schedule proposed by city staff. It would raise admission prices at Ewert pool from $3 to $3.50 for children, and $4 to $4.50 for adults; at Cunningham from $4 for children to $4.50 and $5 to $5.50 for adults; and at Schifferdecker from $5 to $5.50 for children and $6 to $6.50 for adults.
The council also will take up other business items including a proposed contract for engineering work on the next phase of the widening of Zora Street.
