A resolution will be presented Tuesday night for Joplin City Council approval to submit an application for national historical designation of Memorial Hall.
The nomination to the National Register of Historic Places was identified as a high priority of the Joplin Historic Preservation Commission.
Pursuing that designation also is part of the agreement between the city and Connect2Culture in that organization’s effort to build the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex in front of Memorial Hall. Under that agreement, Connect2Culture has first right of refusal if the city decides to sell or give up ownership of the hall.
According to city documents, there is expected to be $9,400 designated in the city’s 2020 budget to conduct the study for the application. A historic preservation grant that would reimburse the city for 60% of the cost also is to be sought.
The grants are given from the state’s historic preservation fund administered by the State Historic Preservation Office.
A nomination of the building for its designation as a local landmark was sought by the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and approved by the City Council earlier. The hall was built as a war memorial to Joplin residents who served in war.
Jill Sullivan, a member of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, researched the building’s history and wrote the nomination. She told the council at the time of the local landmark consideration that the building met an unusually high number of criteria for nomination: five of 10. She said nominations need to meet only one to be given the designation.
Sullivan told the commission that the building was constructed with a bond issue approved by voters in 1923. Members of the Robert S. Thurman American Legion Post led the effort, and it was dedicated as a place for veteran meetings and conventions.
“It’s a valuable part of Joplin’s history,” she said. “Foremost, it honors our veterans” with memorials to those who were killed or served in wars dating to the Spanish-American War. “In addition to memorializing our veterans, Memorial Hall has provided the community a place for entertainment and recreation for multiple generations from some of our earliest founding families to present day.”
Proponents of the designation say Memorial Hall also should be recognized because of the prominent local architects who designed and oversaw construction of the building: the Michaelis brothers. They designed a large number of local buildings and homes, including the Carnegie Library, Joplin High School, the first St. John’s Hospital, the City Market, Miner’s Bank, and the John Wise home.
One of the brothers, Alfred, died during his final inspection of the hall’s construction when he fell from a 50-foot scaffold.
Sullivan said another of the criteria the building meets for historic designation is that it is suitable for restoration or renovation.
Myriad uses
Over the years, Memorial Hall has been the site of veteran conventions, concerts, fundraisers and multiple other events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.