An oversight committee for the implementation of the city’s projects to be funded by a newly enacted use tax for online purchases is to be appointed at a Monday meeting of the Joplin City Council.
Council will be asked to approve a resolution that lists the duties of the oversight role.
The council also is to appoint the oversight group, which will include volunteers from a use tax residents committee that presented information about the Nov. 2 ballot issue to community groups. That information included details of 45 action plans developed by city staff to address six goals set by the council to address neighborhood blight and improve community appearance, address homelessness, increase economic opportunities, and raise resilient revenue sources for city needs.
The resolution states that the committee shall provide accountability for how the action plans are carried out and ensure that the city is following the action plans as presented to residents for the vote to enact the use tax.
It will allow the council to modify the number of people who serve on the committee as needed.
It also would allow the city’s Capital Improvements Oversight Committee to have financial oversight and reporting obligations if the council chooses.
That was a topic of lengthy discussion earlier this week regarding whether the financial reporting should go to the capital oversight committee or the use tax committee. The oversight committee reports to the council and public on the use of money from the capital improvements, public safety, and parks and stormwater sales taxes.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked Monday if the use tax funds would be split among the city’s various budget funds or whether there would be accounting specifically for use taxes separate from other revenues.
City Manager Nick Edwards said that will have to be worked out. He said that perhaps a use tax line could be added to the budget in each of the funds.
The mayor said there was a lot of work going on to launch some of the projects in the action plan before the use tax election, and he felt it important to remember the use tax is significant to some departments but some departments already had lots of work to do without adding use tax projects.
Stanley said there is a need for more city employees to work on the use tax projects. He asked the city manager where the city will hire more workers given the current labor shortage and how the city would deploy them? He said that maybe it will not take as many new hires as he expects or maybe it will, but he thinks city administrators need to focus on deciding which departments will do the work.
Council also is to decide how many people are to serve on the use tax implementation committee. The mayor asked council whether that should be the 11 who have already been nominated by city staff or whether more should be added.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he did not have a preference but he thought the council should have the ability to replace people who resign before their terms are up or who can no longer serve for some reason.
The mayor suggested that 13 regular members and two alternates could be appointed. That number should be finalized at Monday’s meeting.
Stinnett asked who the city manager proposes to oversee the financial accounting of the use tax spending on projects.
Edwards said he believed the use tax committee that is guiding the action plans should also track the resources and report to the community for continuity because of the knowledge the members already have about the tax and projects.
Stinnett favored oversight by the capital improvements committee that was created when the first special tax, one for capital improvements, was approved.
“They have become known in the community, and that they oversee and make those reports,” he said. “They are reporting on taxes that have limitations and also reporting on taxes that don’t have a timeline. They have the confidence of the residents.”
He said that changing that procedure could create “a cloud of doubt to the fact that since we’re trying to do something different maybe we’re trying to be a little under the table. I’m not accusing anybody of anything, but I’m just saying perception is sometimes nine-tenths of the truth.”
Stinnett said he would vote against moving financial oversight from the capital improvements oversight committee.
The city manager said he wants to do it in a way that maintains trust but he was concerned about the time it would take to discuss the finances and projects with two committees. Also, the use tax committee has the familiarity with the projects.
The mayor said some of the action plan projects tie into other taxes such as parks and stormwater, as an example. So he would like to have some double scrutiny.
Leslie Haase, the city’s finance director, said the use tax will flow into those funds and the city sometimes gets grants for those sales tax projects. She would foresee that some of the use tax projects would show up in the capital improvements oversight committee talks and reports because of that.
The mayor said he thinks the use tax committee should oversee the action plans and whether the intent of them is met and that someone else should see how it squares financially.
Councilman Gary Shaw asked if the city manager should consider asking Haase to formulate a plan for how to account for the money. He said it is more staff time to report to more committees.
Stanley said he would like to have both committees verify that the money is being spent appropriately. He said the decision would be made Monday when the council is to make appointments to the use tax oversight group.
