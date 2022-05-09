Members of the Joplin City Council voted unanimously Monday night to have city administration bring forward an ordinance at next week’s meeting for a proposal to impose property tax and personal property tax to fund police and fire wage increases.
Leading up to vote to do so at about 10 p.m. after a four-hour meeting on three topics including the tax proposal, council members had struggled with whether to go forward with the proposal because of opposition expressed to them to by residents.
City Manager Nick Edwards said the city could not easily raise the $8.5 million needed to fund increased wages to try to reduce attrition and retain public safety workers without the proposed tax. The proposal will include placing the question on the Aug. 2 ballot.
The vote came after a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Keenan Cortez with a second by council member Chuck Copple to address the ordinance at next Monday’s formal meeting. The session Monday night was a work session in which council cannot take formal action to pass a bill.
Copple, a retired firefighter, spoke in favor of the proposal saying that a property tax was the only reliable option to produce the revenue needed for an upgraded pay plan because the last five years city sales tax collections have been flat.
“I don’t want to pay property tax any more than the next person, but we have some major problems to solve,” Copple said, referring to a turnover rate in the police department of about 35% and difficulty in the fire department of retaining veteran firefighters.
Council member Kate Spencer said that not one resident who talked to her about the proposal said they thought it would pass or they thought it was a good idea. “I’m not saying it wouldn’t pass,” she said, adding that “I don’t know if there is a way to do a smaller property tax and another tax as an option. Maybe that would be more attractive.”
Council member Josh DeTar said he also does not like a property tax, but other available taxes would not produce the needed revenue.
“The property tax gives long-term solutions the sales tax doesn’t. If we keep that dedicated to public safety and keeping it separate from general fund. I think it’s the right thing to do that provides solid solutions and our police and fire truly deserve.
Council member Mark Farnham said his constituents are very much against a property tax or personal property tax. He sees pros and cons to the question, but he stands for police and fire and the safety it brings to constituents. “I am in favor of anything that makes us safe, but we need to look at belt tightening in the future,” he said.
Councilman Phil Stinnett said he believes “the property tax will fail. It will not pass. It’s easy for nine people up here who can afford to pay to pay it. If I’m wrong, I’ll resign, and I am that serious about it.”
But he realizes the city has to do something. He suggested a combination of using money from the use tax and asking for a fire district tax.
Council member Gary Shaw said he favors a fire district tax that would provide about $7.7 million along with spending $600,000 in public safety sales tax money to fund a new wage plan. He said the city also could take $400,000 out of general fund to get the rest needed for the plan.
“But the property tax is the simplest,” he said. “I will vote for it if we get down to that point, but I have not heard one person that has been in favor in it at this point.”
Cortez said the city is trying to tackle a problem that is not unique to Joplin. Other communities are in the same position. While he can afford to pay the additional property tax, he said, the best way forward to get a tax passed in the past was a sales tax. A property tax puts it solely on the backs of property owners.
He said he too had not heard anyone say they would vote for it, but “there’s a lot of campaigning can be done.”
Christina Williams said the council has talked about diversifying revenue sources and that creating resilient revenue is one of the council’s six strategic plan goals. She said she hopes the council will come to a good decision.
Mayor Doug Lawson said he shared Stinnett’s concern. He said he took criticism from voters over proposing the Memorial Hall property tax question by people who said “how dare you ask us for property tax when you didn’t take care of police and fire.”
