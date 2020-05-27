Joplin could soon move to the next step of the city's COVID-19 response and recovery plan.
Mayor Gary Shaw on Wednesday said the City Council will be asked at its meeting Monday whether to further open the city.
"This is a critical time in the situation we're involved in," he said. "We've done so well. We've made good progress. We're looking at coming to the end of phase one," Shaw said at the weekly City Hall briefing on the status of the response to the health emergency.
"I know that there's a lot of you who are really concerned, and you're on two different sides." One side are those who want to continue to shelter in place, "and I encourage you to do that," the mayor said. There also is a side that wants to get going again.
"We want you to realize that the plan that we put forth was not to try to put restrictions and things on people. The plan is to try to keep you and me safe from getting this sickness. We've worked the plan, and the plan has been working. We don't have any big numbers," he said. "Don't get to thinking that because we don't have those spikes, it couldn't happen."
He said it was a concern to see crowds of people at beaches over the weekend and, locally, photos of a long lines of Joplin area residents who didn't observe social distancing while waiting for a retail store to reopen. He said it only takes one or two incidents to cause rapid spread of the virus.
He said if the council agrees to move to the next step, business operators who feel they face a challenge in trying to do business under the regulations should contact city officials for consideration of changes that could help.
"We are not trying to put hindrances on you," he said. "We are trying to help you get through this situation."
The next step would allow businesses and restaurants to increase the number of customers they can serve from 25% to 50% of their location's capacity.
The mayor asked residents to continue to do social distancing, wear masks and take the other suggested precautions.
Local numbers
The city's health director, Dan Pekarek, said that a 12th positive case of the virus in Joplin was reported over the weekend. He said that the person infected is in isolation and 11 contacts of the person are quarantined.
Pekarek encouraged people to continue to wash their hands regularly, use sanitizer, cover a cough, keep 6 feet away from others, and watch for symptoms such as a fever and cough.
"We talked a lot about wearing masks," he said. "If you have to go out into crowded conditions, please put a mask on. That's not about you protecting yourself. That's about you protecting people around you," Pekarek said.
Pekarek said there have been about 3,000 people tested in Joplin for the COVID-19 virus. Antibody testing is becoming available, but those tests do not ensure immunity to this particular strain of coronavirus because the tests can detect other less harmful strains of coronavirus.
Summer school
Joplin Schools are preparing to open a one-month session of summer school in June.
Superintendent Melinda Moss said school district administrators worked with health officials to put safety procedures in place and decide how to conduct operations.
She said student-to-teacher ratios are limited to 15:1, and large assemblies will be avoided. There are protocols established for hand-washing and sanitizing.
The district will use Stapleton, McKinley, Eastmorland, Cecil Floyd, South Middle School and Joplin High School as the campuses for summer school.
The meal program will continue with grab-and-go lunches, with meal dropoff locations and times listed on www.joplinschools.org.
