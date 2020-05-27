Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.