Capacity limits in the Joplin City Council chambers will be enforced at future meetings, and the mayor has been told by council members that people who disrupt the meetings should be removed from the chambers.
The measures were discussed at a special meeting of the council Aug. 24 after issues regarding public conduct at an Aug. 17 meeting were brought forward by Councilman Chuck Copple.
“I thought we had some incredible shortcomings as to how our business was conducted last week,” Copple told the council last Monday.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked if his concerns were about the lack of mask usage by those in the audience or other issues.
Copple said the majority of those in the audience did not wear masks, and there was a capacity set for the meeting room in order to observe social distancing, but that was not followed.
“The agenda clearly specified that seating was limited to a certain number,” Copple said. “That number was greatly exceeded. There was a majority of the people without masks. There was some very derogatory comments that were made while speakers were speaking; one I considered a verbal assault.”
The agenda limited the audience number inside the room to 45, but a number of others stood around the room when the chairs were filled.
Audience outbursts
The first outburst in the meeting came after on the city’s acting health department director, Dan Pekarek, was asked by the council to speak on the city’s status with COVID-19 infections. Pekarek said the city had been trending down but in the last few days had seen cases go up because of community spread and because some university students returning to school had tested positive.
The mayor asked if the health department had any recommendations to the council.
“Obviously the things I have been saying all along since March are the same things I continue to say. Those things that are important for us to do The social distancing is still very important, the mask usage, the hand-washing and sanitizing services, staying home if you’re sick.
“We do support the mask ordinance. We think that is important component of overall response to the COVID, just like social distancing is important, the mask usage is very important as well.”
There was an outburst in the audience with people talking back, and a few yelling “Where’s the science? Where’s the death rate?”
After the health director was jeered for his comments, the mayor gave his first admonition to the audience, saying, “Before we jump into public comments, we are going to maintain this as a very professional dialogue. Let’s try to be cordial here. We want to listen to you, and I certainly understand the passion you have, and I respect that. If we could just work through this, I would appreciate that.”
About two dozen people signed up to speak about whether the city should the extend the mask ordinance in place at the time and other business restriction measures taken as precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. About a dozen more submitted written comments that the city clerk read aloud.
Mocking and jeering
A family doctor, Michael Knapp, was one of those who spoke in favor of the mask requirement. He suggested the city keep the mask ordinance but relax its capacity restrictions on businesses.
After he spoke, there was murmuring in the crowd and the mayor again called for the audience to be respectful of others speaking.
A few speakers said their business sales were down because of the mask mandate.
One resident and business owner, Josh Shackles, said there were two factors pushing sales down. “One is the bad attitude” that has been displayed by mask resisters going to other towns to shop, he said. Some audience members laughed loudly and jeered Shackles.
The mayor again asked people to be respectful, which caused more murmurs in the audience and someone shouting “Well, he wasn’t respectful.”
One speaker preached that the restrictions put in place were born out of evil.
Audience response
Abbie Covington, one of the organizers of a July protest of the mask ordinance held in front of City Hall, has attended several council meetings including the meeting Aug. 17. She said she encouraged some other residents to come and speak.
“I do my best to encourage others to remain respectful of both the council members and the proceedings during council meetings,” she said. “After two other meetings where we had already made our thoughts known, over a month of having a mandate in place with people on the verge of losing everything and being ignored through it all, a lot of citizens were understandably angry with our elected officials and felt that being disruptive was the only way to get through to them.”
In response to the council discussion regarding enforcement, Covington said, “I will add, however, that I do support the council and the mayor in attempting to keep council meetings orderly and give all citizens the opportunities to speak regardless of their position on any given issue.”
Shocking comments
During the council’s discussion, Copple, who was elected earlier this year, said that because he is new, he did not know what the rules and proper procedures are for dealing with situations such as those that caused his concern.
“The number that were here that was well above the posted number was my greatest concern, because if we’re going to have a rule, let’s follow it,” Copple said.
The mayor replied, “When it comes to the number of people here, I think that comes from a lack of preparation beforehand to control that. It’s hard to figure out who to throw out when there’s more than allotted. We need to address that early not late, before the meeting started.
“Second, when it comes to the masks, we’ve got plenty of exclusions on our mask ordinance, and it’s hard to prove that someone’s not hitting that,” Stanley said.
The mayor asked council to discuss what should be done when there are outbursts, saying “in one significant outburst, it was more barbs coming from the corners of the room. What would have been a better way to handle it?”
Councilman Anthony Monteleone said “there is a certain sanctity to this place that we should try to uphold. Most people who spoke at the last meeting spoke from their heart and were polite and respectful to the other people who spoke. There were three people that routinely shot barbs and verbally accosted speakers they did not agree with.
“Nothing against you (mayor) or any of us because the entire evening was quite shocking and everyone did the best they could under the circumstances. Looking back at it, we can throw folks out. And I hate to use those words, but if people are not going to behave and allow others to speak, you can call for the sergeant-at-arms and have them removed. And I think that is not without precedence in this chamber.”
Councilman Phil Stinnett, who as a former mayor presided over a number of meetings where there were controversial topics fueling public disagreement, said that the Joplin Police Department should enforce the room capacity.
“As far as the people speaking into the microphone, the charter gives you the authority as the mayor to do whatever you feel is necessary to cut someone off unless the council overrides you and says ‘no, we want to finish hearing from them,’” Stinnett said.
He said city officials have to be extremely cautious about restricting the right of people to voice their opinion.
“When they cross the line or get disrespectful, or if they’re being obnoxious out there and they can be pointed out,” Stinnett said, “I think it is not only your duty but your responsibility to get them escorted out of here, and the council should back you up in whatever decision is made in dealing with an individual whose gotten out of hand.”
Stanley said he is not going to cut people off from speaking for repeating the same message as others.
Keenan Cortez, the former chairman of the city Planning and Zoning Commission, said he has seen “more rowdy” zoning meetings. When a public body is speaking about a topic as sensitive and heated as the mask requirement became, “people need a place to vent and to get it out and express themselves.”
Copple said he put it in his email that he thought the mayor did a good job handling the meeting, and he was not referring to the people who spoke at the microphone. “I’m more referring to the catcalls that were happening as other people were speaking” that some people did not agree with, “and derogatory names people were called while they were speaking.”
City action
City Manager Nick Edwards said that unless directed otherwise by council, the city staff will limit the occupancy to be the number of chairs present. “If there are additional people, they can social distance in the hallway, but I will cap the number in this room at the number of seats available,” unless council otherwise directs.
Stinnett told the mayor that he agrees that when someone is making a negative comment to a speaker “that should not occur again, and if a person continues, they will be escorted out,” if the person is identifiable. “That’s your privilege. If you do that a few times, you will not have that type of thing occurring.”
Stanley said he may need the council’s help in watching for hecklers.
Monteleone said that some of the speakers wanted to direct comments at city staff rather than at elected council members, and he did not believe that is proper.
Stinnett said all questions and comments that are not intended for council should go to the city manager and let the manager decide if he should ask a city staff member to speak.
Stanley said those procedures will be followed starting with the next council meeting, which is slated for Tuesday, Sept. 8.
City Attorney Peter Edwards, asked what ordinances there are to address the issues, provided the ordinances and said that, in regard to capacity issues, “With there being audio in the hallway, and some overflow chairs, the expectation would be to have those persons who do not have a seat in the chambers to sit outside” in the hallway.
City decorum rules
Sec. 2-37. — Presiding officer
The mayor, or in his absence, the mayor pro tempore, shall preside over the meetings of the council. The presiding officer shall call all meetings of the council to order at the hour appointed and shall proceed with the order of business. He shall preserve order and decorum, prevent personalities or the impugning of members’ motives, confine members in debate to the question under discussion, and decide all points of order subject to an appeal to the council.
Sec. 2-38. — Admittance to council chamber
No persons except members or ex-members of the council, the city manager and his staff, members of the news media, the city counselor and his staff, the city auditor, the sergeant at arms, and persons invited by the mayor or the council, or by a vote of the council, shall be admitted within the bar of the council chamber, and the sergeant at arms shall cause this section to be rigidly enforced.
Sec. 2-39. — Request to speak
(a) Any person desiring to speak to the council on any item of business on the agenda or on a report known to be forthcoming from a committee or staff shall notify the city clerk in writing prior to the consideration of the matter by the council. When the particular matter of business is immediately pending, the mayor shall suspend council proceedings and shall assign the floor in any successive order to those persons who shall have submitted a request to speak.
(b) After all such persons shall have spoken, the council shall proceed to consider the particular matter of business without further interruption.
(c) This section shall not apply to any subject of business scheduled for a public hearing.
Sec. 2-40. — Time limit of person speaking
(a) Any person requesting time to speak to the council in any single meeting shall be limited to not more than five minutes’ speaking time on each separate item of business. Should the speaker yield to a question from a councilmember, the time yielded shall not be included in the five minutes.
(b) Upon request of any individual councilmember, the time shall be extended indefinitely or extended for one minute, as specified in the request.
(c) After the person has yielded the floor, he may not be recognized again to speak on the same matter unless requested or questioned by a councilmember.
Sec. 2-41. — Disturbances or disorderly conduct
In case of disturbances or disorderly conduct in the council chamber, the presiding officer shall have power to order the council chamber cleared by the sergeant at arms.
Sec. 2-49. — Sergeant at Arms
The chief of police or any police officer designated by him shall be ex officio sergeant at arms and shall attend all meetings of the city council and execute all orders of the council.
Commented
