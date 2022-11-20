City officials planning to install a crosswalk on 20th Street next to Joplin High School will discuss options for the design of it for City Council consideration at a meeting Monday night.
The crosswalk is to be constructed near Missouri Avenue and adjacent to the northwest corner of the high school building. It would connect on the north side of 20th Street to the alley next to Sunny Jim Park.
Students have difficulty crossing the street because of the volume of traffic on 20th Street, city officials have previously said. An engineering report states that the average daily count of traffic on the street is more than 14,000 vehicles.
City staff will discuss safety options needed and the pedestrian crossing design.
A report to be given to the council states that an outside opinion from an engineer with CJW Transportation Consultants of Springfield was sought on what the best option would be to provide safe travel for students coming and going to school.
The engineer recommends that high-visibility pavement markings with "zebra" striping be used for the crosswalk with advanced warning “School Zone” signs introducing the crosswalk and "School" pavement markings at the beginning and end of the school zone.
Because the street is wide with multiple lanes, it is recommended that a pedestrian refuge island between the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes be built to give students a place to stand off the roadway.
Two signal options are to be discussed. One is a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, like a signal used at 20th Street and Murphy Boulevard. The other is HAWK signal like one used on West 26th Street for pedestrians to move between Cunningham and Mercy parks.
The documents do not list cost estimates.
The council will hold a public hearing on a redevelopment plan for a construction project involving the first of two buildings proposed to be built in the 900 block of South Main Street where four early day buildings were demolished after fire damaged one 11 years ago and the others were then demolished because of weak structures.
Kate Moss DeGraff and her husband, Brad DeGraff, plan to construct the buildings at 906-914 S. Main St.
The DeGraffs have requested a tax break allowed under Chapter 353 of Missouri law. The law states that property taxes can be waived in urban areas of cities that city officials agree are blighted because of age, obsolescence, inadequate or outmoded design or deterioration among other conditions that can affect tax revenues.
Brad DeGraff told the Joplin Redevelopment Corp. recently the couple’s plan is to build two mixed-use buildings with commercial space on the main floor and apartments on the second floor. There will be two commercial spaces on the first floors and three, two-bedroom apartments upstairs. DeGraff said the tax break will help the couple afford construction of the second building, although they are not ready to build the second one yet.
He requested a 100% tax waiver over 10 years that would amount to $265,000, and a 50% waiver for the next 15 years, which would come to $279,000.
In a separate measure, the council will be asked to act on the tax break request for the project.
The JRC recommended approval of the redevelopment plan and the tax waiver.
The council also will take up several other measures, including a proposed revised salary step plan that would fund a new position of deputy director in the public works department along with contracts related to sewer plant work.
