Two presentations, one on the status of a fire and police pension election, will be given Monday to the Joplin City Council.
Those covered by the city of Joplin's Police and Firemen's Pension Fund are voting now on whether to approve a change to the plan that would allow a city sales tax to pay into the fund. The pension voting ends on Aug. 9, and the results are to be completed Aug. 12.
If the question is approved, it will then be up to the council to decide whether to put a question on the Nov. 5 ballot asking voters to approve a half-cent increase in the city's general sales tax to close out the underfunded plan.
Currently, the pension has a funded ratio of about 63%, or enough money to cover about 63% of the benefits that are owed or will be owed in the future.
The city’s annual contribution to the pension fund has gone up from 17% of payroll to around 31% over the past 10 years. The cost of it, about $2.8 million a year, is straining the city's general fund, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, has said. The average contribution by the city per employee is now up to $12,000 a year.
A half-cent sales tax is projected to raise $6 million to $7 million that would move the plan forward faster than the current funding can do, city officials have said. City officials have discussed proposing the sales tax increase for 12 years or until the pension is funded to 120% so that if the value of its assets dipped, there would still be enough to cover all of the fund's liabilities.
The city would convert new employees to a state retirement plan that would cost less to fund.
Haase will talk to the council Monday about the steps that could be taken if the proposal is advanced by pension members.
In a separate presentation, representatives of the Creative Learning Alliance will outline the findings of a feasibility study that has been conducted on a concept to build a children's museum or discovery center in Joplin.
The alliance is composed of group of volunteers that includes educators and professionals. The idea grew out of talks held by a residents group planning for Joplin growth called Vision 2022 for a destination that would attract visitors.
Several requests regarding construction and funding for the Joplin Regional Airport will be heard. They include:
• Acceptance of a grant to pay for the design to reconstruct a runway and to buy airport firefighting equipment.
• Approval of an agreement with Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Inc. for design services for the runway. The airport's runways have deteriorated because of the heavier aircraft being used for commercial flights.
• Acceptance of a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation of $194,444 to pay for promotion of the American Airlines flights available at the airport.
In other business, the council will hear a request from representatives of Joplin Workshops Inc. for money to buy a transit van for workshop employees who do not have their own transportation.
The council also will be asked to agree to provide city sewer service to 4500 Range Line Road for construction of a Dollar General store. That property is not located within the city limits of Joplin. It is in Leawood Village.
Time, place
The council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.