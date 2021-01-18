Costs to the city for COVID-19 mitigation and response, future vaccinations and other needs as well potential sources to reimburse those costs will be discussed Tuesday night by the Joplin City Council.
The normal meeting date would have been Monday, but the meeting was postponed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
A Joplin Health Department update also is to be given, according to the agenda.
State government officials said last week that distribution of vaccine will start this week for those in Phase 1B of the state vaccination plan. Tier 1 of that phase will make the shots available to health care workers who do not directly deal with patients, first responders, emergency services and public safety workers.
Vaccinations will then move to Tier 2, which includes those age 65 and older; adults with chronic health conditions such as kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, Type 2 diabetes, sickle cell disease; pregnant women; and those with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
Other business
A public hearing and an emergency ordinance that would amend the boundaries of the community improvement district for the 32nd Street Place development will be held.
Woodsonia Joplin, the developer of the 32nd Street project, submitted an amended petition to the city to reset the property boundaries to take out a portion of the existing Hammons Boulevard that has been determined to be within the site where the anchor tenant, Menard's, intends to build.
Airport
The council will be asked to approve an agreement with a contractor, Emery Sapp & Sons Inc., for one phase of rebuilding of the airport's main runway at a cost of more than $6.6 million.
Cost of rebuilding the entire runway when finished is planned at more than $14.5 million. Federal funding will be provided for more than $13.9 million of that.
Two ordinances are proposed that would allow acceptance of state money from the Missouri Department of Transportation for an airport service and marketing study of $175,000 and to accept grant funding of $60,000 toward airport marketing costs.
WCA contract
The council also will be asked to approve a contract with Waste Corporation of America for trash collection and disposal services from city buildings and properties.
Included in the contract is a provision to haul and dump roll-off containers containing leaves/grass clippings/tree limbs/brush, to city processing sites. The trash contract would run from April 1 to March 31, 2024.
The city received three bids for the service. WCA was lowest at $5,700. Other bidders were C&R Disposal at $7,486 and Jordan Disposal at $10,362.
This is separate from the contract with Republic Services for residential trash pickup.
ESC
An agreement to provide federally granted funding to the Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area from the HOME Investment Partnership program will be presented for authorization. This would allow the city to transfer $109,784 in federal funding to pay for low-income home repairs arranged by the ESC.
Time, place
The City Council meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.