A survey and listening tour conducted by Joplin City Manager Nick Edwards are finished, and now it's time to assess how the City Council interprets the results for giving the community a leg up for future growth.
Edwards will go over the survey results Monday night with the City Council.
Five questions were asked of residents:
• What makes Joplin special?
• What can Joplin do better?
• What do you see as opportunities for Joplin?
• What is the biggest threat facing our community?
• What do you see for the future of Joplin in the next 5, 10 and 15 years?
Each question in the survey included strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
For each question, Edwards has written an executive summary in a 180-page report that includes his observations along with all of the comments made by survey respondents.
Those executive summaries, Edwards said, are his assessment of the comments. "It's not necessarily my opinion, although it's looking at it through the city manager lens."
There were 1,397 surveys and interviews.
"The feedback provided is powerful," Edwards wrote in the report. "You may question or disagree with responses, but to build a community all can thrive in, all concerns and ideas should be part of a broader conversation about our community's trajectory."
Based on some of the comments, "I think what this done has provided some level of cathartic venting," Edwards told the Globe. "Maybe citizens have been frustrated or just really felt a need to communicate to the city. And so, this is not a quantitative survey, this is a qualitative survey."
Council members may come to different conclusions once they have had time to study the report and the comments, Edwards said, but he wants to have discussions about the information. "There are some big issues in there. and I think if we are going to move past that, we're going to have to talk about it."
A tentative workshop for the council Nov. 30 could be when members discuss their view on the public comments and topics addressed.
What makes Joplin special?
The themes of many of the comments in this section of the report centered around the city's history including its start as a rowdy and profitable mining town, it's location on Route 66, and the famous Bonnie and Clyde shootout.
Another repeated theme is that Joplin has a comfortable small-town feel with residents characterized as sincere, hardworking people who are generous and willing to help their neighbors and local charities and nonprofits.
Many comments mirrored thoughts such as these:
"The way the community comes together in a crisis. Proximity to beautiful natural areas. The cost of living is low. The weather is almost perfect. It's a nice-sized city, not too big, not too small.
"Our grit and determination — we are capable of dramatic transformation when we unite behind a common goal."
High points mentioned include the effort to create more cultural arts venues, public transportation, availability of hospitals and medical care as well as a medical school and future dental school, and Joplin's proximity to larger cities and the Ozarks natural areas.
What could Joplin do better?
Adding more routes and longer hours of service for the city's public transportation system, improved technology infrastucture and upgrades, more paths and trails, reduction in crime rates especially related to drug use, and improved entertaintment options and increased sports events were among those mentioned.
Comments included these:
"The city needs a fresh vision, branding and streamlined processes. .. Currently it feels stuck in the 1990s, and our paperwork, web presence and overall image reflects a nonmodern approach."
"Clean up rough housing neighborhoods, clean up abandoned buildings/stores."
"Enforce city codes. Sidewalks are in disrepair and in some instances missing altogether."
Possible city response
The city manager hopes that the council will select some of the suggestions made in the survey for city staff to further explore.
While the responses run a wide gamut of issues, "we are not going to be effective if we try to be all things to all people and try to fix all problems in a day," the manager said. "I really want to have an intentional focus" on specific needs.
City staff can assemble plans and the city manager intends to offer the council a catalog of action plans developed by staff for programs for the council to choose a path forward or the next priority. Edwards said the city will need to identify resources for tackling those issues.
Three categories stood out to Edwards as priorities.
One is economic development, which he said has two variations. One is jobs, economy, and knowledge-based employers and economic mobility. The other is better retail opportunities, such as a Hyvee or some other full-service grocer.
The second category is neighborhood revitalization, blight and homelessness.
The third is amenities and entertainment. "There were a lot of responses about 'why can't we have something cool' in terms of entertainment venues or attractions. 'There's not a lot of entertainment for youth,'" or places for teens to hang out, as well as a request for more bike trails.
Quality of place
Edwards said there is a concept called "quality of place."
"The better quality of place that we are in Joplin, the more people we attract," he said. "The more people we attract, the more jobs we attract. The more jobs we attract, the better opportunity we have to thrive and prosper."
That quality of place involves having a good community image: clean, with amenities and entertainment. That's how Northwest Arkansas is regarded with its bike trails, variety of restaurants, entertainment and cultural opportunities, Edwards said.
"So when I think of quality of place for Joplin, there's some things to address. The community is 150 years old, and it's starting to show some age. I think there are things in the community that are deterring people from choosing Joplin.
"If we invest in those things and are more attractive, and we put our best foot forward, you'll have a different perception from people."
Edwards said there is somewhat of a race for cities to draw people. "More and more, there's a need to have this really dramatic statement and have something that others do not have. An opportunity for us might exist down at the falls," the city manager said of the city's Grand Falls area near Wildcat Glades and Park. "There are not a lot of places around that have that kind of area."
Those falls are considered the largest continuously flowing natural waterfall in Missouri, rushing over a 12-foot ledge of solid chert that is 163 feet wide before hitting jagged rock and swirling creek waters below.
The council's work session will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Full report
Joplin city staff is working on a plan on how to make the full report available for residents to read. Those options will be announced, said the city's public information officer, Lynn Onstot.
