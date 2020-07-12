Results of a needs assessment taken in Joplin as the result of the COVID-19 outbreak and April shutdown during the shelter-in-place order will be discussed Monday at a City Council work session.
Joplin residents, small-business owners and nonprofits were asked in a city survey taken last month about their needs resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The city hired a consultant, Guidehouse, to conduct the study.
"With the assistance of Guidehouse, which has been our disaster recovery contractor, and the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, we will be conducting a needs assessment determining what needs we have out there as a result of COVID-19," the city's planning and development director, Troy Bolander, said last month about the project.
"The purpose is to try to find funding to address those needs, but first we have to conduct the assessment," Bolander said.
The survey was available through June 12 on the city's website and at City Hall.
Those asked to take the survey were residents who have had trouble making rent or mortgage payments because of the loss of a job or other factors related to the virus pandemic, small businesses that had to shut down or are experiencing a slowdown because of the virus, and nonprofits that are being asked to provide more assistance to clients.
Guidehouse has been the city's consultant in the use of $158 million in federal disaster recovery grants for the 2011 tornado. The COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a state and federal emergency.
"As we learned through using those (tornado) disaster funds, it is complex," Bolander told the council last month. "The grants have so many rules and regulations you have to meet, and if you make a mistake, you have to pay them back," and Guidehouse can lead city officials through the details of state and federal funding provisions for the virus outbreak.
Several federal agencies and extensive legislation are involved in federal government assistance for the virus. There is $2 trillion available in the federal coronavirus relief bill to address the economic and public health costs of the pandemic.
Also on the agenda for the work session is a discussion about funding for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum.
During City Council budget talks last September, there was a discussion about whether the city should continue to fund the operating costs of the museum. The council agreed to do so for another year but asked that museum officials explore fundraisers or other ways to support the museum's cost.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said that in January, the City Council was approached by the museum board to consider absorbing their operation expenses and their employees.
"There are benefits and trade-offs to both sides of the concept," the mayor said Friday, adding that the council "will be exploring the options, discussing perspectives and moving toward a decision" during the work session.
"We believe that the timing of this conversation is appropriate with our budget process gaining momentum," Stanley said. "The city's budget will need to be completed by Oct. 1, 2020, and be in effect by Nov. 1, 2020. Whatever option City Council chooses will impact the city's budget."
The council authorized $190,131 for museum operations this year.
The meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.