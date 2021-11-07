Discussions about implementing the use tax that was approved in last Tuesday's election will be held Monday during a special meeting and a work session of the Joplin City Council.
The special meeting will convene at 6 p.m. for the council to formally act on the outcome of the vote. There were 1,705 votes cast in favor of imposing the tax on online sales and 1,611 against. It was listed on the ballot as "Proposition Action."
Collection of the 3.125% tax on out-of-state online sales will begin April 1, 2022. The tax is to be charged by sellers on purchases when no sales tax can be charged. City officials have estimated, based on state numbers, that the tax could produce $3.8 million for city use.
When the special meeting is adjourned, a work session will be convened to include discussion of implementing action plans for projects that are to accomplished with funding from the use tax. City staff has prioritized a list of those projects to be reviewed.
At the top of the list is the reduction of vacant and dangerous buildings along with restarting neighborhood improvement zones as part of the work to address declining neighborhoods. There are about 20 initiatives ranked between first and second priority; many of them aimed at declining neighborhoods and housing.
Some plans, such as talks with representatives of the organizations that provide services to the homeless, the status of Smart Cities projects, and other topics from the action plans also hold high spots in the rankings.
A number of the action plan projects were already in progress by city staff before the election, in particular those that could be done at no or low cost. Some were in the planning stages for implementation, City Manager Nick Edwards had previously said.
The council also will be asked to appoint an implementation committee of residents to oversee initiation of the action plans and spending of the use tax revenue. That committee would consist of residents who served on the Joplin Citizens Use Tax Committee. They worked to provide information to community groups about the use tax proposal.
The co-chairman of the committee, Rob O'Brian, who is a former president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce, suggested the group. He said some residents had commented that they would like to have follow-up reports on how the money is spent.
In other business, a study on the availability of broadband internet service to the community will be detailed. The study was commissioned from Finley Engineering and CCG Consulting of Lamar.
City staff began in 2018 looking at whether the city should pursue Smart Cities technologies and programs. The purpose discussed was to provide more economic resiliency and community development. Part of that would involve technological upgrades and more availability of internet or wireless service.
One of the things the consultant did in assessing gaps in internet use and service was to survey residents to see how many felt they had adequate internet service. The survey also looked at how many providers there are here and what the cost or affordability is for residents compared with the national market.
The study reports that Joplin does have a broadband adoption gap. The percentage of households with broadband service is 71%, which the Finley report states "is significantly below the national average broadband penetration rate of 87%. There is also an affordability gap, and 13% of all households in the city reported not having broadband because they could not afford a monthly broadband subscription or a computer."
Joplin lacks broadband competition with few providers, the study concluded.
Many residents ran into issues with internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic as some worked from home and while children took classes or did assignments via the internet because they could not attend school.
