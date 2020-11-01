A lease management proposal for Joplin ballfields made by a private group is on the agenda for City Council consideration today.
In addition, representatives of the Joplin Sports Authority have filed a request to speak to council about allowing that organization to present a proposal too.
JSA is funded by a portion of the city lodging tax to promote sporting events and tournaments in order to bring business to Joplin hotels and other businesses. The organization books dates to use city sports fields and stadiums through the city and pays for those dates. The JSA board discussed at a meeting Wednesday to ask the council to hear an alternative proposal for lease and management of Joe Becker and Wendell Redden stadiums, Gene Bassman Softball Complex, Hewshewe Soccer Complex and Joplin Athletic Complex tennis courts.
A proposed lease agreement by Parkwood Tournament Co., a local youth baseball promoter, was given first-round approval by the council during an Oct. 19 meeting. Second and third readings, and a final vote, were to come at today's meeting.
Under the contract, the city would be paid $55,000 a year to lease all of the fields. The Parkwood group, whose principals are Mike Greninger, Bobby Landis and Don Patty, will make money from the field rentals and concessions, advertising signs, programs and other sources.
Greninger, a former director of the JSA, and Landis spoke to the JSA board on Wednesday saying they plan to honor the dates the fields are needed by the JSA and Outlaws baseball as well as any other user that comes forward.
Roger Doman, JSA board president, said Wednesday that the Parkwood partners would be a for-profit operation but that the JSA’s purpose is to generate revenue for both the city and the local economy. He said the board has been looking at where it could grow its business and improve its operation, and that managing and leasing the city facilities could be that opportunity as well as give the JSA a chance to book more tournaments.
The JSA offer will offer to lease the fields and provide staffing for events to help the city's overburdened parks department, according to Wednesday's discussion.
Public hearings are scheduled on pending zoning requests. Those are:
• A request by Doug Wade, the owner of a pool and spa business, to rezone property at 3026 W. F St., from R-1 or single-family residential to M-2 or heavy industrial for a building to store pool and spa materials.
• A request by Anna Chen to change zoning at 1310 S. Range Line Road from a R-3 multifamily residential planned district to C-3 heavy commercial. The application states there is no intended use for the property yet but she seeks zoning for future commercial development.
• A request from Jim Cox for a special-use permit for 2521 E. 7th St. for a mini-storage business at the former U-Haul store.
In other business, the council will consider on first reading a reorganization measure that would establish a board of directors for the Joplin History and Mineral Museum that becomes part of the city's parks and recreation department rather than an independent contractor.
Board members would be appointed to three-year terms and act in an advisory capacity in all matters regarding the museum.
City staff also will seek authorization for some building demolition contracts and payment for renewal of software used for public safety and city finance functions.
Tonight's meeting
The council will meet at 6 p.m. today at City Hall, 602 S. Main St. Residents who wish to speak on any matter are asked to submit a request to the city clerk, 417-624-0820, ext. 220.
