A special meeting of the Joplin City Council has been called Monday to vote on an ordinance that would place a half-cent sales tax question on the Nov. 5 ballot.
The sales tax would be devoted to funding the Police and Firemen's Pension Fund until the fund has paid out all the benefits it owes.
The council heard a presentation at its meeting Monday in which the city's finance director said that a work group that had been studying the underfunded pension recommends the sales tax as a way of paying the fund's liabilities. Future police and fire employees would be moved to a state pension fund.
Mayor Gary Shaw could not be reached late Thursday afternoon for comment on the need for the August vote on the issue; however, November ballot questions have to be filed before Aug. 27, according to the state election calendar.
The City Council was told in May that the work group of city officials and employees had studied options to resolve the increasing pension financial burden and believed a sales tax devoted to that issue would guarantee the pension's current liabilities and free up the money coming from the city's general fund for the fund. The council informally agreed then to consider that question when the work group was ready to make a final recommendation.
The finance director last year identified the underfunded pension as the largest threat to the city's financial sustainability. Standard and Poor's last year cited the pension liability as one reason it lowered the city's credit rating.
On Monday, the finance director told the council the city would need about $72 million to cover the cost of paying out the benefits owed by the fund, to move some current employees currently covered to a state retirement plan if they chose to move, and to put newly hired employees into a state plan.
Currently, the fund has only enough value to cover about 63% of the benefits that will be owed to those currently covered. Next year, the city's annual contribution to the pension fund will increase from $2.8 million to $3 million.
A half-cent sales tax could generate $6 million to $7 million a year until the fund could be closed out, according to the city's finance director.
Meeting
The council will hold the special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday on the fifth floor of City Hall, 602 S. Main St.
