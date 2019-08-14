The state of Missouri has received federal funding for a program that provides counseling for residents feeling stressed or overwhelmed because of flooding and storms that occurred from April 29 through July 5, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Show Me Hope program is open to individuals and families who live in 20 counties designated for federal disaster assistance, including Jasper County. The state is applying for six additional counties, including Newton and McDonald, to be added to the program, according to the most recent information from FEMA.
Through the program, crisis counselors are available to connect residents with local mental health resources. All counseling provided is free and confidential.
The local Show Me Hope provider is Ozark Center, the behavioral health arm of Freeman Health System. Ozark Center staff began their Show Me Hope work on May 25, just three days after a powerful storm system spawning numerous tornadoes destroyed homes in Carl Junction and killed three people in Golden City.
A team of nine — wearing light-blue shirts with "Show Me Hope" on the back — has already made contact with more than 400 families affected by spring storms and flooding in Jasper, Newton and McDonald counties, with more areas still to visit, said Debbie Fitzgerald, director of crisis services for Ozark Center and the local Show Me Hope program manager.
"We go door to door ... and check on people to see how they're doing after the storm hit," she said. "We all react to disaster in some way or another. We want to see (if) they are having extreme sadness, where it lasts for more than two weeks. Are they feeling very anxious? Are children, when it starts to rain or storm, getting really scared? Are they having difficulty sleeping or eating? If the answer is yes, we can meet with them several times at no charge."
Through the program, Ozark Center staff also take the time to connect residents affected by disaster with local resources to help them secure unmet needs, Fitzgerald said. They also assist with disaster preparedness education and are reminding those they come in contact with of the Sept. 9 deadline to apply for federal disaster assistance.
"It's imperative that the community know that even if they have funds for repair or some possible insurance, they still should go ahead and contact (FEMA) in case they have some unmet needs," Fitzgerald said.
To speak with a community counselor through Ozark Center, people may call 417-347-7070 or 800-247-0661. The service is confidential and free of charge.
