Going back to school in a normal year can cause anxiety for parents and students alike. Mix in the coronavirus pandemic, and this year’s back-to-school routine is anything but normal.
From wearing masks to taking precautions for social distancing, studying at home or going in person to school, students may be experiencing additional fears and anxieties beyond those associated with studying and classmates. The unknowns surrounding the pandemic may cause parents to question just what to do for their students.
Michele Vorhees, a counselor at Irving Elementary School and the grandmother of three Joplin students, offers some tips that parents can build into daily and weekly routines.
“Check in with (your child) and see how they are feeling and validate those feelings,” Vorhees said. “Don’t act like this is just any other school year.”
Know that children will experience things differently, she said. Two siblings may have opposite feelings about going back to school and COVID-19. And allow students to realize that things may not look normal, she said, adding it’s also good to help them put their fears and anxieties into perspective.
“Remind them that we can do hard things, even if we have anxiety,” Vorhees said. “Even if it’s different, with changes, we can still do it.”
She suggests talking with a child about other times in their life they experienced anxiety and change, reminding them how they got through that situation.
“Give them a safe place to talk,” Vorhees said. “Sometimes we think we know how kids feel, but it’s very important we listen to how they are feeling, validate it and make sure we are not pushing how we feel onto them.”
Establishing routines
Routines are important to establish at the start of a new school year. Vorhees said it’s important to set specific times to get up, eat meals and go to bed. This is especially true, she said, for students who are part of the virtual learning community.
“Kids need consistency,” Vorhees said. “Research has shown that kids do better if they know what is coming next. It helps put their anxiety at ease.”
Checking in with a child and asking if they have any questions is another way to help them process their thoughts and feelings. Vorhees suggests checking in with a child at the end of each school day, asking specific questions that solicit an answer beyond “fine.”
“Ask them what their favorite thing was during the day or what went well for them,” she said. “Ask them what was something they struggled with or was hard for them that they wish would have gone better.”
For those who were enrolled in summer school, students were given an opportunity to discuss what they missed or what they were looking forward to after pandemic conditions changed. After the first few days, life at summer school became “business as usual," Vorhees said.
“We want to be really careful about giving them information and opportunities to share,” she said. “We don’t want to overreact and create a situation where we create anxiety. Parents know their children best; they know how much information they need to be successful. We want to make sure we don’t make children think they need to be anxious about school if they are not.”
Wearing masks
Joplin students will be required to wear masks while riding on buses, at arrival and dismissal, and when passing in hallways. At Irving, the school’s PTO will provide each student with a lanyard so the mask can be worn when needed, without getting lost or set aside.
Vorhees said parents can help reduce anxiety associated with wearing a mask by helping their children practice wearing it for a certain length of time.
“Make it a game,” Vorhees said. “Set a timer and see how long they can go. Right now, the longest they will have to wear it is on the bus ride, so work up to how long the bus ride will be."
For anxiety reduction in younger students, Vorhees recommends a method that encourages deep breathing.
“I tell them to breathe in like they are smelling a flower,” she said. “Then (they) hold their breath to the count of three, blowing air out on four, like they are blowing out a birthday candle.”
For older students, she suggests a process of tightening their muscles from top to bottom and releasing the tension, feeling the stress leave their body. Other visual relaxation methods may be found online.
And for students experiencing anxiety beyond a parent’s care, Vorhees suggests contacting the school counselor and setting up some one-on-one discussions.
“Find what works for your child,” Vorhees said. “But if simple things don't work, get the school counselors involved to help get to the core anxiety. It might be beyond wearing a mask and be more in depth. The school counselor can help with it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.