By John Hacker
A local demonstration in Joplin in conjunction with national reproductive rights rallies across the country on Saturday turned violent when people on the two sides of the abortion rights debate clashed physically at the Seventh Street and Range Line Road.
Joplin police said one man, Edward Steinbacher, 60, of Neosho, was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge and released with a date in Joplin’s municipal court.
A Globe effort to contact Steinbacher on Monday was unsuccessful.
Jamie Lindsey, editor-in-chief of Julie Joplin Media and a local organizer of Saturday’s demonstration, said a group of counterprotesters assaulted members of her group when they moved to a grassy area on the southeast corner of the intersection.
“We were hosting a march for reproductive freedom along with the nationwide women’s march that thousands of people participated in. We had some counterprotesters there all day on our side of the road and on the other side. After our event had actually ended, some of our protesters decided they wanted to take up other space on the other side of the intersection.
“They were met with shoving and signs being shoved in our faces and it evolved into a physical altercation where a 60-year-old man was beating a 22-year-old woman to the ground. Another woman had put her hands around my throat and decided to squeeze and push me back when I had not laid one hand on her.”
Lindsey said one woman was injured.
Police report
Joplin police Capt. William Davis said officers were called to the busy intersection at 3:13 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
“Officers arrived, conducted their investigation on scene, ended up with one arrest for misdemeanor assault at the conclusion of the call,” Davis said. “It was reported as a disturbance with a large gathering. It’s still an active and ongoing investigation. Based upon the information officers were able to gather on scene it resulted in one arrest for misdemeanor assault.”
Davis said Steinbach was arrested then released on his own recognizance with a date to return to Joplin Municipal Court.
He said one person was injured and checked out at the scene by ambulance medics, but declined further treatment.
Davis said he couldn’t say for sure whether this was the first time violence had taken place at a demonstration at Seventh Street and Range Line Road, a popular spot for groups to demonstrate for and against a number of different causes because of its status as one of Joplin’s busiest intersections.
“We respect people’s constitutional right to protest,” Davis said. “We try to work in conjunction with organizations that hold events such as these and to help ensure that they remain and continue to be peaceful on all details of the event.”
Posts on Facebook
Lindsey posted videos of the violence on Facebook, showing a group gathered on the grassy lawn of the southeast corner of Range Line Road.
The video, apparently taken from the island in the middle of Seventh Street on the south side of the intersection, showed a scuffle with at least one person falling to the ground and another swinging a stick.
On her personal Facebook page, Lindsey described what happened, saying; “After our initial event, some of the people from our protest went to counterprotest to some of the people across the way.”
“Totally legal, on public property,” the post continued. “Others of us followed, not wanting them over there by themselves. One of the counterprotesters started getting in our faces and eventually punched one of them at least six times and took her to the ground. Another one choked me after I was trying to stand in between her and another.
Many of us have videos. The violence we saw was horrendous, especially from people saying they are pro-life. He was arrested for assault.”
Violence
Lindsey said she’s demonstrated a number times at Seventh and Range Line, including the summer of 2020 for the Black Lives Matter protests, and this was the first time she’s seen violence.
“Even at our Black Lives Matter rallies, we always got names yelled at us, things thrown at us, but we’ve never had any physical things happen,” Lindsey said. “It was unexpected but it was also kind of expected. We can be as peaceful as we want, but sometimes it’s still met with violence.”
Lindsey praised the police response to the incident.
“They got there very quickly and did their best to de-escalate the situation,” Lindsey said. “There were a lot of people there so it probably wasn’t a very easy task but they managed to get our statements and they arrested the guy who assaulted her.”
