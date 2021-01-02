Millions of dollars in federal funding distributed throughout Southeast Kansas have helped many small businesses, early childhood centers and health care facilities stay afloat during the rocky year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly implemented the Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Task Force to lead the state’s economic recovery. The task force is responsible for the statewide distribution of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to serve the state’s immediate health and economic needs.
Southeast Kansas Education Service Center, commonly known as Greenbush, was contracted by Crawford and Bourbon county commissioners to oversee and administer the grant funding, according to Monica Murnan, director of community support services.
Greenbush distributed funds to grant recipients that focused on health, connectivity, economic development and education. Crawford County received $7.8 million in CARES Act funds to be distributed, and Bourbon County received $2.9 million. Those funds were required to be used by recipients by the end of 2020.
“For the last six months, we’ve been helping those two commissions work through how to administer them and report them to the state,” Murnan said. “We also feel really good that we were able to make sure the money was spread across the county to meet the commissions’ priority areas, which is harder than you would think because there was such a fast turnaround time on the funds. We were thrilled to be able to help.”
Murnan said the funds helped prop up local businesses, schools and health care providers.
“One thing that all of us, including the commissioners, learned in this process was how lucky we are in such small counties to have such strong businesses including health care (and) education and how quickly it can all go away,” Murnan said. “Another priority area was schools. The dollars went a long way to provide safe reopening measures and cover costs associated with cleaning. Another big impact were to the health care providers like long-term care facilities and did things like add extra staff.”
Ascension Via Christi Hospital was awarded $1.1 million from Crawford County and $203,150 from Bourbon County. Drew Talbott, acting president of Ascension Via Christi Hospital Pittsburg, said the funds allowed the hospital to implement agency labor resources and pay for increases in supply cost.
Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas in Pittsburg was awarded approximately $35,000 from Crawford County and nearly $20,000 from Bourbon County to purchase supplies for COVID-19 testing, technology and heating/air units.
“About $19,000 went towards purchasing a drive-thru tent structure in anticipation for COVID-19 testing, and we are just now getting those in,” said Dawn McNay, director of development with the center. “We anticipate being able to use the tents when vaccines are available. It will either provide shelter to our staff or is large enough to have a car pull in to have access to either testing or the vaccine.”
The grant also went toward temperature kiosks that can detect abnormal body temperature, a symptom of COVID-19, and alert the user if they are not wearing a face covering. From March to November, the health center took and recorded 47,900 employee temperatures across all of its sites.
“When our employees come to work, they can just place their face in front of this kiosk, and it will take their temperature,” McNay said. “Prior to being able to have these kiosks, we had staff at all of the entrances for a large portion of the morning taking temperatures. This really freed up staff.”
The last remaining funds were used to buy a refrigerator for additional capacity to store COVID-19 vaccines. McNay said the center started receiving shipments of vaccines in December.
“We have spent these first few days vaccinating all of community health staff, and we have a vaccination team,” she said. “Our responsibility as a federally qualified health center is to provide vaccines for doctor’s offices and their staff.”
