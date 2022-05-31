Construction work is to be done this week involving Country Club Drive, which will close the street to through traffic.
The street will be closed from 20th to 26th streets while city crews replace a culvert, according to the city of Joplin.
Those who use Country Club Drive as a detour while 32nd Street is under construction will need to use 26th Street or take 20th Street to Central City Road.
The project is expected to take about a week, weather permitting.
