One of the signature summer traditions for young people in the region — the county fair — will go on amid the pandemic. But while some fairs will look the same, others will be noticeably different with some favorite activities cancelled. The Newton County Fair starts today and runs through Saturday, and we'll tell you what to expect. We'll also tell you what to look for when the Jasper County Youth Fair starts next week.
Joe Hadsall will be covering tonight's Neosho City Council meet, where the topic will be ... you guessed it ... COVID-19, and the city's emergency ordinance.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft stopped in Joplin Tuesday to outline ways people can vote in the August and November elections, including mail-in voting. Debby Woodin talked to him.
And, in advance of Wednesday's Special Meeting of the Joplin City Council, where masks will be back on the agenda, readers weigh in with letters and columns. It's clear there's a lot of passion behind the question.
Sports Editor Jim Henry will update readers on adding new classes to 10 sports.
