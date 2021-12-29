The Jasper County collector’s and assessor’s offices in both Carthage and Joplin will remain open Friday for people paying property taxes to get their payments in before the deadline.
Jasper County Collector Steve McIntosh said commissioners designated Friday, which is New Year’s Eve, as the official holiday for most county employees, and they will close the courthouse in Carthage and the Joplin courts building. But because the deadline for paying annual property taxes is Friday, he and Assessor Lisa Perry decided to keep their offices open.
“Then we’ll close on Monday, Jan. 3; that’ll be our holiday in the collector’s and assessor’s offices,” McIntosh said. “In fairness to the taxpayer, we need to be here. It just doesn’t make any sense to say, 'If you don’t pay by Jan. 1' and then I close my office on Dec. 31.”
Business hours for both offices on New Year’s Eve will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
McIntosh noted that the deadline for paying property taxes is 11:59 p.m. Dec. 31, so his office will turn off its online payment system at that time as well.
“That way there’s no debate,” he said. “You either pay it by midnight or you don’t pay for three weeks after that online because I’ll leave it shut off for three weeks. I always get some people who complain, but that’s the legal deadline.”
Tax payments may also be paid by mail with a postmark prior to Jan. 1, online in Jasper County at jaspercountycollector.com or left in drop boxes located at the entrance of both Jasper County courthouses.
Newton County Collector Jim Otey said his office will be open for its normal hours of 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Newton County Courthouse in Neosho. Similar to the situation in Jasper County, Newton County commissioners voted to close the courthouse Friday, but Otey said his office will remain open. The Newton County assessor’s office will not be open Friday.
In Lamar, the Barton County Courthouse will be closed Friday. Both the collector’s and assessor’s offices will be closed as well.
In other counties, taxpayers who still need to make their payment and want to do it in person should call the collector's and assessor's offices to ask if they can walk in to pay on New Year’s Eve.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.