Despite the coronavirus pandemic, officials with both Jasper and Newton counties said they couldn't have been more pleased with how smoothly in-person voting played out Tuesday at polling places.
"We had great weather, a great turnout, and everyone was kind and courteous," said Newton County Clerk Tami Owens.
Tuesday saw a historic election turnout, on course for the highest the nation has seen since 1908. More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before Election Day, and tens of millions more added their votes on Tuesday, according to data from the U.S. Elections Project, an election information website maintained by the University of Florida.
"It definitely was the largest that we have seen in Newton County," Owens said. More than 28,000 voters, or 68.1% of 41,758 total voters, went to their polling places. In 2016, Newton County recorded a turnout of 67.3%, she said.
"I thought perhaps it would be higher — because we had such a high turnout in office; I thought we might hit 75%," Owens said. Regardless, "it was pretty busy."
Owens said she didn't hear of any precincts having to remain open after 7 p.m. due to lagging lines, though there were long lines at the start of the day at the county's largest polling venue, New-Mac Electric Cooperative in Neosho. There, 1,639 out of a total 3,276, or 50%, voted throughout the day. At the Saginaw polling station, Owens said, 51.6% voters turned up to vote, 1,374 from a total of 2,658.
"When I came in at 5:15 (a.m.), a small line" had already formed at New-Mac "about 45 minutes before the polling place opened," she said. "And then we had to go out there around 6:15 (a.m.) to reset a piece of equipment, and the line was wrapped around the door and out across the entire parking lot."
There were few incidents; twice, she said, she had to speak directly to voters who were wearing political signs and T-shirts.
Jasper County
Final results from Jasper County lagged a bit Tuesday night due to a line more than a block long of people still waiting to vote at 7 p.m. when the polls closed in Carl Junction, but that was really the only major hiccup seen, Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis said Wednesday.
"But with this being the largest election in U.S. history, we expected this might happen," he said. All in all, "I'm very satisfied with what happened."
"We did a very good job in an imperfect world, where this whole COVID thing has created a different animal in our election process," Davis continued. "Overall, I thought our poll workers did a great job, my staff and office did a fantastic job, and we got the election results out that were accurate and timely, and I think the voters were pleased."
On Tuesday, 52,671 Jasper County voters went to the polls, a 64.1% showing. The 2020 turnout was about a half-percentage point higher than that recorded during the 2016 election. Davis said Jasper County has seen an increase of roughly 5,000 voters over those four years, a jump from around 77,000 to 82,141, "so it was a larger turnout (this year) because we had more people registered to vote."
Like what was seen in Newton County, Davis said there were a few instances where "poll workers had to ask (voters) to take off" political shirts or hats, "and a time or two where nobody said anything because they were so busy and they were focused on getting the voters voted and not arguing about that, so we'll address that." However, "the citizens really did a wonderful job. We pushed it on social media ... not to wear political attire to the polls, and for the most part that's exactly what happened. It wasn't bad. We didn't have to call the police like we've had to do in the past.
"At the end of the day," Davis said, "everybody who was authorized or allowed to vote had the opportunity to vote, and we made that happen. I'm very pleased with that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.