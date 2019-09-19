CARTHAGE, Mo. — Property owners in Jasper County will see an increase in their property tax bills for 2019.
The county's general revenue tax rate will go up from 10.05 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to 11.95 cents, according to County Clerk Charlie Davis. That increase would boost the tax on a house with an appraised value of $100,000 by $3.61 from $19.09 to $22.70.
Those who own property within the county's common road district will see that tax rate go down.
The reduction from 25.14 cents to 21 cents will mean the road tax will go down from $47.77 to $39.90 on a house with a market value of $100,000, saving $7.87. The county's common road district encompasses areas that are not located in four special road districts within the county — Joplin Special, Carl Junction, Carthage and La Russell.
The rates are set by the Missouri State Tax Commission based on a formula that factors in changes in the county’s assessed valuation and sales tax revenue, the county clerk said.
If that calculation results in a property tax increase, the commission sets the percentage at or below the consumer price index, which this year is 1.9 percent. Davis said that is meant to curb dramatic increases in property taxes. The state auditor reviews the tax rates to assure compliance with tax laws, including the state's Hancock Amendment, the clerk said.
Davis said the general revenue levy rose because there has been a drop in sales tax collected by the county as a result of online buying. While certain large online retailers collect state sales tax on purchases, they do not collect county or city taxes unless voters in those areas have authorized a use tax.
Joplin voters have twice rejected a use tax, and Jasper County voters have turned it down once.
Davis said that the assessed value of property in the county rose nearly $24.5 million this year, driven by commercial property. The valuation last year was about $1.671 billion and is up about $25 million to $1.696 billion.
Rate approval
The Jasper County Commission approved the tax rates at a meeting Sept. 10.
